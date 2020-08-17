Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Australia
  5. 2 Bligh Street Office Building / Bates Smart

2 Bligh Street Office Building / Bates Smart

Save this project
2 Bligh Street Office Building / Bates Smart
Save this picture!
© Tom Roe
© Tom Roe

© Tom Roe© Tom Roe© Tom Roe© Tom Roe+ 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings, Adaptive Reuse, Sustainability
Sydney, Australia
  • Architects: Bates Smart
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5669
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Tom Roe
  • Client:City Freehold
  • Builder:Lipman
  • Engineering:ARUP
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Tom Roe
© Tom Roe

Text description provided by the architects. Two major exterior renovations have changed the architectural expression of 2 Bligh Street since the building was completed in 1958. Its most recent, by Bates Smart in 2018, returns the building to its original modernist elegance while exemplifying contemporary sustainability principles.

Save this picture!
© Tom Roe
© Tom Roe

Architects Stephenson and Turner designed 2 Bligh Street—originally named Temple House—in the International Style. The building’s finely proportioned, expressed structural grid was accentuated by recessed infill glazing and blue tiled masonry spandrel panels. Heavy, angular aluminium spandrels were added in the 1980s as structural rectifications and as aesthetic updates, responding to changed preferences for a more solid expression. These modifications, as well as the natural evolution of Sydney’s architecture, put 2 Bligh Street at odds with its surroundings, composed of taller premium office buildings with strong modern pedigrees.

Save this picture!
Facade Upgrade Diagram
Facade Upgrade Diagram

Within this context, 2 Bligh Street’s recent renovation seeks to complement its modernist neighbours via a calm, confident interpretation of the original building that rediscovers its lightness and elegant simplicity. Bates Smart chose to reinforce the logic, symmetry and character of the original structure, rather than superimpose a vivid new identity. In a real sense, this return to the building’s original character and expression is the ultimate exercise in recycling and reuse for the 21st century.

Save this picture!
© Tom Roe
© Tom Roe

Bates Smart began by stripping the building back to its structure. To transcend a simplistic reading of the façade, the Bates Smart interior team clad the columns in a low iron textured glass that appears to capture and radiate light, simultaneously expressing and dissolving the structural grid. Dark reveals on the columns accentuate the lightness of the glass grid while creating depth in the facade.  

Save this picture!
Site Plan - Ground Floor Plan
Site Plan - Ground Floor Plan

A street canopy continues the building’s parti. It reads as a solid black element, while its underside is lined in translucent textured glass. The textured glass continues into the lobby, lining its walls, while mirrors dissolve surfaces to increase spatial perception. Travertine was selected for the floors, recalling the building’s early modernist heritage.

Save this picture!
© Tom Roe
© Tom Roe

2 Bligh’s refit establishes its next 50 year lifecycle. This is the most sustainable use of an existing structure, minimizing waste and reducing embodied carbon. The façade and services have been completely renewed to update the building to today’s standards and achieve a 5 Green Star rating; a 5 Star NABERS ratings is also being pursued. Bates Smart worked closely with ARUP, the project’s façade consultant and services engineer, to create an integrated solution for retrofitting an existing structure with contemporary technology.  A collaborative working relationship with Lipman, the builders, ensured everyone worked together to create a high quality project.

Save this picture!
© Tom Roe
© Tom Roe

In a world that values newness & novelty, as exemplified by its surroundings, 2 Bligh stands out to promote the value of recycle and reuse, without regressing to the kitsch aesthetic often associated with these values. The calm elegance of Stephenson and Turner’s original building has been rediscovered.

Save this picture!
© Tom Roe
© Tom Roe

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:2 Bligh St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Bates Smart
Office

Products

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseSustainabilityAustralia
Cite: "2 Bligh Street Office Building / Bates Smart" 17 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/945691/2-bligh-street-office-building-bates-smart> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream