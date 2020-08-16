Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. HS House / Estudio Botteri Connell

HS House / Estudio Botteri Connell

Save this project
HS House / Estudio Botteri Connell

© Agustin Ichuribehere© Agustin Ichuribehere© Agustin Ichuribehere© Agustin Ichuribehere+ 27

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
City Bell, Argentina
  • Architects: Estudio Botteri Connell
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  275
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Agustin Ichuribehere
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, DISTRIBUIDORA VIDRIOPLAT, FV, McNeel, OCSA, PARRILLAS PIGUE, PRODUCCIONES METLURGICAS, Policemento, Roca, Trimble, VASA, VIFORMA
  • Lead Architects:Sofía Botteri, Patricio Connell, Rosalía Vicente
  • Design Team:Agustin Ichuribehere, Florencia Merino, Sacha Porcel, Ignacio Sánchez.
  • Engineering:Rosana Del Panno, Juan José Turdó
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Agustin Ichuribehere
© Agustin Ichuribehere

“The reflected world is the conquest of calm” G. Bachelard The house is built up as a metaphysical home. The habitat finds the evanescence of Being-Therein the liquid light mirrors: the immaterial representation of its own existence. Water is the transitional element between reality and dream.

Save this picture!
© Agustin Ichuribehere
© Agustin Ichuribehere
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Agustin Ichuribehere
© Agustin Ichuribehere
Save this picture!
© Agustin Ichuribehere
© Agustin Ichuribehere

The daily experience of entering the house through a central pond submerges ourselves into the mystery of walking among half-asleep reflections. In opposition to the slightness of the translucent glasses, the loadbearing and structural frame of the house is made up of concrete planes and volumes. The transparent layers integrate the outside as a clear and moving reality.

Save this picture!
© Agustin Ichuribehere
© Agustin Ichuribehere
Save this picture!
© Agustin Ichuribehere
© Agustin Ichuribehere

The inner space holds the light in a serene and diaphanous manner that is occasionally disrupted by some ray of sun sneaking in and reminding us of the World outside seen from the threshold of a still dream.

Save this picture!
© Agustin Ichuribehere
© Agustin Ichuribehere

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Estudio Botteri Connell
Office

Product

Glass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "HS House / Estudio Botteri Connell" [Casa HS / Estudio Botteri Connell] 16 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/945681/hs-house-estudio-botteri-connell> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream