SKB house / Chong Chóng Architecture

+ 44

Design Team: Nguyen Hoang Son, Nguyen Van Chuong, Le Thi Thanh Hien, Banh Ai Tran

Clients: Ho Thi Tram

Engineering: Ho Sy Nam

Landscape: Nguyen Van Chuong

Consultants: Nguyen Hoang Son

Collaborators: Nguyen Tan Chung

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. SKB HOUSE. A country house in the city. The SKB house construction ,of which roofs were made of Cogon grass, bears an unique environment friendly style. It not only satisfied the solution of anti-climate change but also brought an ultimate creation into the modern cosmo space. The construction of 198sqm, includes of 3 main sections: Office quarter, Living room quarter and Private room quarter. The living room links directly to a little bar which could flexibly be turned into training area for F&B staff. The second floor bears an open space to the garden of which a sub-kitchen for outdoor BBQ.

Viewed from the air, the roof of the building is covered by 30% of cogon grass( a local grass growing wildly every corner at the countrysides of Vietnam). The other 70% of the total area is filled with all kinds of greens: vegetables, tropical fruit trees, flowers, and Japanese grass carpets. Chong Chong Architecture has tried to un-touch the natures of the plot from day one. In Rainy Season, the rain water would be partly kept by the garden on the second floor, the rest would be down into greens on the ground. In Summer, the trees around the building would function as a natural air conditioning as they always do.

Design Ideas and Solutions for Heat Proofing and Tropical Storm Resistance.

1. Upstairs Garden Solution. In the recent years. We all have experienced so many floods in major cities: Saigon, Hanoi and Da nang. Dozens of solution were put on the table. However, the most effective and simplest is always partly keep rainy water for the upstairs garden before absorbing to the ground. The upstairs gardens not only keep a countable amount of rain water for the greens but also heat proofs for the whole building. This would make the house owner reduce electricity use in the house as the air-conditioner. Besides, the garden freshly ventilates the house too. There would be more rain in our planet which is warming up in every single day. And of course, the more green roof there are, the more improved our living environment will be.

2. Roof Solution. Inspired by the traditional country houses of 3 section-house roofed with cogon grass which is totally environmental friendly, heat proof, easy to be built, reasonable price and completely cosy. The only downside of the cogon grass roof is not so long lasting(from 8 to 10 years). Thus we have a concrete supporting layers underneath. So the combination of cogon grass+ concrete roof shows the most effective solution in both stormy rainy season and the summer heat resistance. The canopy and garden in front of the upstairs, the place where the owner can both enjoy reading and gardening. Perfect space for family time. The upstairs garden would be also the fun place for kids and BBQ party at weekends. "At first, i'm quite impressed" said the owner. "It brings me back to my childhood, I feel no boundaries between indoors and out, people and nature, city and countryside." Green roof tops, the best solution for Global Warming Scenario. The greener the roofs, the fresher the environment will be.