Top 20 A' Design Award Winners

The A’ Design Award is an international award whose aim is to provide designers, architects, and innovators from all architecture and design fields with a competitive platform to showcase their work and products to a global audience. Among the design world's many awards, the A' Design Award stands out for its exceptional scale and breadth; over the eleven years the Award has been given, more than 12,000 awards have been bestowed across 110 categories and 180 nationalities. This year's edition is now open for entries; designers can register their submissions here.

The awards offer prestige, publicity and international recognition to A’ Design Award Laureates through the coveted A’ Design Prize system. The best products, projects, and services worldwide that demonstrate superior design, technology, and creativity are rewarded with the A' Design Award: the symbol of excellence in design and innovation. There are five different levels of distinction; Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze and Iron A’ Design Awards are distributed annually in all design disciplines.

Organized as a way to showcase excellent designers from around the world, the A' Awards are peer-reviewed and anonymously judged by an influential jury panel of over 200 experienced scholars, important press members, and experienced professionals. Each jury member is required to sign a jury agreement and follow a code of conduct. In addition, jurors may not be employees of the participating companies to avoid conflicts of interest. This jury process has been designed to promote a more fair and equitable awards process, with no single juror exercising undue influence on the results of the awards.

Save this picture! Yuanlu Community Center / Jie Lee - Challenge Design. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Winners of an A' Design Award receive a trophy alongside a host of other benefits: a certificate, inclusion in an exhibition, inclusion in a yearbook publication, winners' badges, an exclusive interview to be featured on the A' Design Awards website, inclusion in the world design rankings, an invite to a gala night hosted by the Award for networking, feedback notes from the award jury, and participation in an extensive PR campaign, to name a few. The A' Design Award & Competition also has a network to reach millions of design-oriented audiences worldwide. A’ Design Awards winners have been mentioned in the press over 22,000 times and have been seen directly at the A’ Design Award website over 90,000,000 times.

The submission period for the A' Design Award closes on February 28. You can submit your designs here. After the winners are announced on April 15th, a selection of architecture-related winners will be featured in a post right here on ArchDaily. Below we have selected our Top 20 A' Design Award Winners.

Fluid Cube and Snake Smart Furniture / Hello Wood

Platinum A' Design Award 2020 in Street Furniture Design

Save this picture! Fluid Cube and Snake Smart Furniture / Hello Wood. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Plover Multi Purpose Chair / Eric Tong & THEi Students

Platinum A' Design Awards 2020 Furniture, Decorative Items and Homeware

Save this picture! Plover Multi Purpose Chair / Eric Tong & THEi Students. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Yunxi Characteristic Restaurant / Shang Cai

Platinum A' Design Award 2020 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design

Save this picture! Yunxi Characteristic Restaurant / Shang Cai. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Cloud of Luster Wedding Chapel / Tetsuya Matsumoto

Platinum A' Design Award 2020 in Architecture, Building and Structure Design

Save this picture! Cloud of Luster Wedding Chapel / Tetsuya Matsumoto. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Polyot Restuarant / Julien Albertini and Alina Pimkina

Platinum A' Design Award 2020 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design

Save this picture! Polyot Restuarant / Julien Albertini and Alina Pimkina. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Tangxing No. 5 Residential House / Saiwen Liu

Platinum A' Design Award 2019 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design

Save this picture! Tangxing No. 5 Residential House / Saiwen Liu. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Nine Court Mansion Residential Landscape / Shenzhen IN Lab Design and Consultancy

Platinum A' Design Award 2020 in Landscape Planning and Garden Design



Save this picture! Nine Court Mansion Residential Landscape / Shenzhen IN Lab Design and Consultancy. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Shimao Loong Palace Residential Landscape / Shimao Group

Platinum A' Design Award 2019 in Landscape Planning and Garden Design



Save this picture! Shimao Loong Palace Residential Landscape / Shimao Group. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

One Year Project Villa / Kotaro Anzai

Platinum A' Design Award 2019 in Architecture, Building and Structure Design



Save this picture! One Year Project Villa / Kotaro Anzai. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Yuanlu Community Center / Jie Lee - Challenge Design

Platinum A' Design Award 2019 in Architecture, Building and Structure Design



Save this picture! Yuanlu Community Center / Jie Lee - Challenge Design. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Bo Du Resort Hotel / Zhang Can - CSD Design Office

Platinum A' Design Award 2019 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design

Save this picture! Bo Du Resort Hotel / Zhang Can - CSD Design Office. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Spot Multifunctional Sofa / Vinicius Lopes and Gabriela Kuniyoshi

Platinum A' Design Award 2018 in Furniture, Decorative Items and Homeware Design

Save this picture! Spot Multifunctional Sofa / Vinicius Lopes and Gabriela Kuniyoshi. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Brickkiln Folk Inn and Museum / Kevin Hu

Platinum A' Design Award 2018 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design



Save this picture! Brickkiln Folk Inn and Museum / Kevin Hu. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Da Chang Muslim Cultural Center / Hejingtang Studio

Platinum A' Design Award 2018 in Architecture, Building and Structure Design



Save this picture! Da Chang Muslim Cultural Center / Hejingtang Studio. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Seehof: A Garden Architecture Hotel / Noa

Platinum A' Design Award 2018 in Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design

Save this picture! Seehof: A Garden Architecture Hotel / Noa. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Tofana Hotel / Lukas Rungger and Marina Gousia

Platinum A' Design Award 2018 in Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design



Save this picture! Tofana Hotel / Lukas Rungger and Marina Gousia. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

De Vinos Y Viandas Wine Shop / Zooco Studio

Platinum A' Design Award 2018 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design



Save this picture! De Vinos Y Viandas Wine Shop / Zooco Studio. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Xinhua Bookstore Group Mixed-Use Project / Aedas

Platinum A' Design Award 2017 in Architecture, Building and Structure Design



Save this picture! Xinhua Bookstore Group Mixed-Use Project / Aedas. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Villafound Jade Hotel Lijiang Lodge / Nie Jianping

Platinum A' Design Award 2017 in Architecture, Building and Structure Design



Save this picture! Villafound Jade Hotel Lijiang Lodge / Nie Jianping. Image Courtesy of A' Design Awards

Manshausen Hospitality, Sport, Hotel, Wellness/Spa / Snorre Stinessen

Platinum A' Design Award 2017 in Architecture, Building and Structure Design

