Top 20 A' Design Award Winners

The A’ Design Award is an international award whose aim is to provide designers, architects, and innovators from all architecture and design fields with a competitive platform to showcase their work and products to a global audience. Among the design world's many awards, the A' Design Award stands out for its exceptional scale and breadth; over the eleven years the Award has been given, more than 12,000 awards have been bestowed across 110 categories and 180 nationalities. This year's edition is now open for entries; designers can register their submissions here.
The awards offer prestige, publicity and international recognition to A’ Design Award Laureates through the coveted A’ Design Prize system. The best products, projects, and services worldwide that demonstrate superior design, technology, and creativity are rewarded with the A' Design Award: the symbol of excellence in design and innovation. There are five different levels of distinction; Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze and Iron A’ Design Awards are distributed annually in all design disciplines.
Organized as a way to showcase excellent designers from around the world, the A' Awards are peer-reviewed and anonymously judged by an influential jury panel of over 200 experienced scholars, important press members, and experienced professionals. Each jury member is required to sign a jury agreement and follow a code of conduct. In addition, jurors may not be employees of the participating companies to avoid conflicts of interest. This jury process has been designed to promote a more fair and equitable awards process, with no single juror exercising undue influence on the results of the awards.
Winners of an A' Design Award receive a trophy alongside a host of other benefits: a certificate, inclusion in an exhibition, inclusion in a yearbook publication, winners' badges, an exclusive interview to be featured on the A' Design Awards website, inclusion in the world design rankings, an invite to a gala night hosted by the Award for networking, feedback notes from the award jury, and participation in an extensive PR campaign, to name a few. The A' Design Award & Competition also has a network to reach millions of design-oriented audiences worldwide. A’ Design Awards winners have been mentioned in the press over 22,000 times and have been seen directly at the A’ Design Award website over 90,000,000 times.
The submission period for the A' Design Award closes on February 28. After the winners are announced on April 15th, a selection of architecture-related winners will be featured in a post right here on ArchDaily. Below we have selected our Top 20 A' Design Award Winners.
Fluid Cube and Snake Smart Furniture / Hello Wood
Platinum A' Design Award 2020 in Street Furniture Design
Plover Multi Purpose Chair / Eric Tong & THEi Students
Platinum A' Design Awards 2020 Furniture, Decorative Items and Homeware
Yunxi Characteristic Restaurant / Shang Cai
Platinum A' Design Award 2020 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design
Cloud of Luster Wedding Chapel / Tetsuya Matsumoto
Platinum A' Design Award 2020 in Architecture, Building and Structure Design
Polyot Restuarant / Julien Albertini and Alina Pimkina
Platinum A' Design Award 2020 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design
Tangxing No. 5 Residential House / Saiwen Liu
Platinum A' Design Award 2019 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design
Nine Court Mansion Residential Landscape / Shenzhen IN Lab Design and Consultancy
Platinum A' Design Award 2020 in Landscape Planning and Garden Design
Shimao Loong Palace Residential Landscape / Shimao Group
Platinum A' Design Award 2019 in Landscape Planning and Garden Design
One Year Project Villa / Kotaro Anzai
Platinum A' Design Award 2019 in Architecture, Building and Structure Design
Yuanlu Community Center / Jie Lee - Challenge Design
Platinum A' Design Award 2019 in Architecture, Building and Structure Design
Bo Du Resort Hotel / Zhang Can - CSD Design Office
Platinum A' Design Award 2019 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design
Spot Multifunctional Sofa / Vinicius Lopes and Gabriela Kuniyoshi
Platinum A' Design Award 2018 in Furniture, Decorative Items and Homeware Design
Brickkiln Folk Inn and Museum / Kevin Hu
Platinum A' Design Award 2018 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design
Da Chang Muslim Cultural Center / Hejingtang Studio
Platinum A' Design Award 2018 in Architecture, Building and Structure Design
Seehof: A Garden Architecture Hotel / Noa
Platinum A' Design Award 2018 in Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design
Tofana Hotel / Lukas Rungger and Marina Gousia
Platinum A' Design Award 2018 in Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design
De Vinos Y Viandas Wine Shop / Zooco Studio
Platinum A' Design Award 2018 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design
Xinhua Bookstore Group Mixed-Use Project / Aedas
Platinum A' Design Award 2017 in Architecture, Building and Structure Design
Villafound Jade Hotel Lijiang Lodge / Nie Jianping
Platinum A' Design Award 2017 in Architecture, Building and Structure Design
Manshausen Hospitality, Sport, Hotel, Wellness/Spa / Snorre Stinessen
Platinum A' Design Award 2017 in Architecture, Building and Structure Design