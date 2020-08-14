Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Kosushi Miami Restaurant / Studio Arthur Casas

Kosushi Miami Restaurant / Studio Arthur Casas

Restaurant, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Miami Beach, United States
  Architects: Studio Arthur Casas
  Area:  26863 ft²
  Year:  2019
  Photographs:  Filippo Bamberghi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Compose Decor, Diamond Brite, Global Nash, Pagliotto, Punto, Tora Brasil
  Design Team:Tamy Tutihashi, , Gabriel Ranieri, Nara Telles, Natalia Valente, Luisa Mader, Vinicius Prearo, Marília de Castro, Eduardo Lofti, Henrique Zulian
  Construtora:Sagewood Construction
  Marcenaria:Ordonez and Oliveira
  Automation:Cinemax
  Lighting:FOCO
  Start Of The Project:2016
© Filippo Bamberghi

Text description provided by the architects. Studio Arthur Casas always intends to create a new world within each project, considering users as the center of the experience. Unleash new perceptions, feelings and connections through materiality, lighting, color, and texture is the essence of our design. In our proposal for Kosushi Restaurant, located in Miami, these elements had a key role in the project's development, creating an atmosphere capable of offering to customers the complete experience of a Japanese vernacular architecture combined with contemporary references.

© Filippo Bamberghi
Plan
Plan
© Filippo Bamberghi

The woodworking was used to cause moments of wonder and surprise. The structure's design was inspired by Japanese carpentry, in particular the art of joinery, which consists of creating wooden structures with complex joints without the use of glue or metal supports.

© Filippo Bamberghi

The organic shapes of the sushi bar and the table area bench contrast with the orthogonal lines of the low ceiling wood structure, in order to achieve visual balance and harmony. The sushi bar curve stands out in the restaurant layout and represents a focal point in the proposed plan. Parallel to it, the organic bench frames the rest of the room. One of the main concerns included the services circulation: comfortable aisles were delimited between all tables to facilitate the restaurant’s everyday operations.

© Filippo Bamberghi

The light oak tone marks the restaurant's entire woodwork and is combined with grayish tones and the concrete texture of the walls. All design metals have bronze shades, complementing the materiality chosen for the project with a balanced and elegant combination.

© Filippo Bamberghi

The lighting was designed completely tied to the cube-shaped structure of the ceiling. The woodworking complexity made it possible to create light and shadow effects to achieve a comfortable atmosphere in the entire restaurant while also achieving beauty through the use of light. Studio Arthur Casas architectural design offers users a not only palatable but also sensory experience, rooted in Japanese culture, gastronomy and architecture, bringing a Brazilian touch through furniture, fabric combinations and finishes.

© Filippo Bamberghi
Detail
Detail

© Filippo Bamberghi

Address:Miami Beach, Florida, United States

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsUnited States
Cite: "Kosushi Miami Restaurant / Studio Arthur Casas" [Restaurante Kosushi Miami / Studio Arthur Casas] 14 Aug 2020. ArchDaily.

