Sawo Coffee & Roastery / Oi Architect

+ 22

Coffee Shop • Kecamatan Sumur Bandung, Indonesia Architects: Oi Architect

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 200 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: KIE

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk ETHNICRAFT Ikea Toto Conture Concrete , Santai Furniture , Solid Surface , Trimble Navigation Manufacturers:

Architect In Charge: Nicodemus Raymond

Design Team: Isti Viera Wahyuni, Nico Lauw

Structure Consultant : Lesley Felicity

Main Contractor: Bambang

Graphic Design: Nusae

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This coffee shop is located on Jalan Braga just in the centre of Bandung. It has strong heritage characteristic which dominantly occupied by massive blocked-shaped buildings whose façade directly attached to the sidewalk. This project tried to present a totally different impression with other shops in the neighbourhoods that beautifies the sightseeing area, yet it is a modern one.

The coffee shop façade is pushed backward from the existing which creates a large void to let the pedestrians, who passed in front of this store, turn their heads around. The building clear glass makes the interior more transparent. Dry garden with tree and gravel becomes entrance pathway to welcome the visitors.

The concept of interior is minimalist, which is predominantly in white colours provided with wood furniture. The bright warm light colour enlightens your mood to create a homey impression. Wide tables are preserved to make customers comfortable to finish their works or hanging out together.

The bar table blends with the wall colour but remains as a focal point because of its size with all supporting minimalist elements such as hanging bar lamp, backdrop design, and dropped ceiling. All these elements give refreshing and clean look that makes people to drop by.