A FRAME Cabin M&K / MICHERON STUDIO

Lead Architect: Arthur Micheron

Contractor: DIWO diseño & construcción.

Clients: Les voiles blanches

Engineering: Pablo Esteban Valle Pereira

Text description provided by the architects. The A FRAME cabin project is located in Tamarindo, Costa Rica. The concept is based on the dream of the customers to create a ``framing`` cabin to generate a different experience for the visitors of the area. These cabins come to complement a project already in operation. A model was developed based on the optimal functioning requirements for the hotel, fitting in an optimal way with the site. The volumetry was designed in such a way as to generate a comfortable distribution despite the steep slope that limits movements internally. By having such an unusual space, the spatial relationship with the final furniture was thought for a better adaptation and functional use of each square meter.

The material logic follows the existing line because it breaks with its forms. The chosen green and white colors complement the range of the other rooms and blend with nature. It was thought to use white to give visual freshness and green notes internally to balance and delimit the different spaces. The entire main facade is deliberately open to offer a complete perspective towards the elaborate garden surrounding the cabins. The A FRAME was developed as a prefabricated project, pre-assembling the structure in the workshop to save time in the installation of the structure. The finishing work however required on-site work to have a more durable and personalized system. The structure separates from the floor to facilitate its adaptation to the terrain and allow air to flow under the structure. The inclination of the roof, the satin color, and the insulators limit solar radiation.

However, due to the high temperatures and the requirements of the clientele, air conditioning system was installed to reach comfort temperatures. Cabins and tiny houses in Costa Rica represent a booming trend that seeks to have striking geometric shapes to attract customers in search of new spatial experiences in the midst of nature.