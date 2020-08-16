Barrocas Pavilion / Carlos Castanheira

+ 17

Lead Architect: Carlos Castanheira

Design Team: Sara Pinto, Fernanda Sá

Project Architect: João Figueiredo

Engineering: HDP- Construction and Engineering Projects, Lda

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Pavilion is a fait-divers. Being an Architect brings along this kind of thing. To find a client looking for something that’s not the usual. What luck! Something that’s built with the passing of time. It had to be isolated. Music with no restrictions. Books, lots of books. A room for to house a passion for model trains.

A small gym. I brought up this small volume at the highest point of the property. It levitates, as if something strange was there about to land. Or to take off? There, in the midst of scots pine. A large space and two small ones, house the requirements of the brief. Windows and terraces let in – selectively - the most amazing and never-the-same landscapes. The smallest space becomes enormous, as it receives furniture, books, objects, sounds systems, machinery and… a surprising and passionate construction of model trains, with its own hills and mountains, stations and villages.

All that’s needed to enchant just about anyone. It is a mixed type of construction with a language - or morphology- that’s intended to be different from that of the housing complex. It is there, isolated, levitating and ready to go…dreaming