KOPI Jewellery Boutique / NOKE Architects

KOPI Jewellery Boutique / NOKE Architects

© Nate Cook; Piotr Maciaszek© Nate Cook; Piotr Maciaszek© Nate Cook; Piotr Maciaszek© Nate Cook; Piotr Maciaszek+ 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Store, Retail Interiors
Warszawa, Poland
  • Architects: NOKE Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  22
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Nate Cook; Piotr Maciaszek
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Lumion, Molto Luce, Eve Project, Graphisoft, KOPI, Kamien Dom, Lus ar, Michał Krauze, Ridex
  • Design Team:Karol Pasternak, Piotr Maciaszek, Michał Niedośpiał
  • Clients:Natalia Kopiszka
  • Consultants:IBDL Lighting Design
  • Collaborators:Michał Krauze Set Design
© Nate Cook; Piotr Maciaszek
© Nate Cook; Piotr Maciaszek

Text description provided by the architects. When walking into KOPI boutique in Warsaw, one can immediately feel like in a luxurious Moroccan tent in the middle of a desert. Natalia Kopiszka, the designer and founder of the brand, found the inspiration to create this unique interior during her travels to Morocco and French Riviera. The ones who made Natalia’s vision come true were Noke Architects, who are famous for their refined attention to detail. Our aim was to create an interior that would give clients a completely immersive experience. The soft, irregular shapes of KOPI jewelry and the designer’s holiday inspirations were our starting point – says the Noke Architects duet: Karol Pasternak and Piotr Maciaszek.

© Nate Cook; Piotr Maciaszek
© Nate Cook; Piotr Maciaszek
Layout
Layout
© Nate Cook; Piotr Maciaszek
© Nate Cook; Piotr Maciaszek

The characteristic storefront was designed in accordance with directives from the designs of the building from the 20s. Streamlined counter, dim Moroccan pink and terracotta along with a wall that looks like it was made of desert sand create a perfect background for the jewelry, making all of the KOPI collections shine. The desert-like atmosphere was achieved mainly through the placement of the wavy wall behind the counter which was made by artists with great attention to detail. It is covered with a thick coat of sand and painted with matte mineral paints. The characteristic recesses in the wall resemble cavities in rocks of the Atlas Mountains, making a perfect background for the organic forms of vases and candles.

© Nate Cook; Piotr Maciaszek
© Nate Cook; Piotr Maciaszek

The wooden floor is oil finished to match the shade of the dark red ceiling. Illuminated with Molto Luce lamps, the ceiling resembles a starry night sky. The lamps, small in size but very bright, provide the best conditions for jewelry exposition. The mirrors alluding to the first KOPI’s collections inspired by the shape of a woman’s body will become a part of the brand’s permanent offer. The dais made of pink Sakura marble complements other details of the interior such as the counter and the trays, which exhibit the smallest elements of the jewelry.

© Nate Cook; Piotr Maciaszek
© Nate Cook; Piotr Maciaszek

We wanted to take a different approach to the elements of the exposition – that is how we came up with the idea to create a long minimalist ribbon which seems to levitate in front of the curtain – explains Karol from Noke Architects. The unobvious metal element is perfect for presenting necklaces and neckerchiefs from KOPI’s collections and the upholstered jewelry trays made of soft velour correspond with the wavy shapes of the interior. Heavy curtains, upholstered seats, and poufs create a remarkable, exotic atmosphere that is so unique for a jewelry boutique.

© Nate Cook; Piotr Maciaszek
© Nate Cook; Piotr Maciaszek

The color palette associated with warm travel memories brings to mind the colors that are most associated with the brand. The matching shades of the curtains, parquet, and walls create a hypnotizing total look effect. That effect gives not only a unique shopping experience but also lets clients escape reality for a moment and fully immerse themselves in the world of KOPI.

© Nate Cook; Piotr Maciaszek
© Nate Cook; Piotr Maciaszek

Project location

Address:Oleandrów 4, 00-636 Warszawa, Poland

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreInterior DesignRetail InteriorsPoland
Cite: "KOPI Jewellery Boutique / NOKE Architects" 13 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/945592/kopi-jewellery-boutique-noke-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

