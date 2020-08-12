Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Private House in Thusis / Angela Deuber Architects

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Thusis, Switzerland
  • Civil Engineer:trick Gartmann, Ferrari Gartmann AG
  • Assistance Ada:Hirona Tsuchiya, David Hagberg
© Schaub Stierli Fotografie
Text description provided by the architects. The private house is built for one person in Thusis in the canton of Grisons. It is located on a plateau bounded by an upper and a lower embankment. Seen from below, the building is 24 meters long and single-floored in the garden; in contrast, a small roof appears in front of the opposite mountain backdrop from above. In the garden, walls connect the building with the topography, implying a larger space.

© Schaub Stierli Fotografie
Section
© Schaub Stierli Fotografie
The structure consists of a column, two walls, and four corners made of light grey concrete, which together form a whole. The two walls run parallel to the trapezoidal plot and, together with the column, support the roof. The exposed concrete was created on-site, the surface of the ground sanded or hammered. The ceiling runs continuously from the inside to the outside, whereby an outstanding roof up to 3.40 meters protects the terrace.

© Schaub Stierli Fotografie
Floor plan
© Schaub Stierli Fotografie
The interiors appear larger than they are built. Two walls form a central, triangular entrance space and order the ground floor into three rooms; they connect it to one space and at the same time divide the floor plan into three rooms: the living room, the kitchen, and the private area. These rooms are connected at their ends by floor to ceiling windows infinitely with the landscape.

© Schaub Stierli Fotografie
Cite: "Private House in Thusis / Angela Deuber Architects" 12 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/945581/private-house-in-thusis-angela-deuber-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

