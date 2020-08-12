Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. Germany
  5. Saxony State Exhibition 2020 Entrance Pavilion / AFF architekten + Georgi Architektur + Ilja Oelschlägel Produkt Design

Saxony State Exhibition 2020 Entrance Pavilion / AFF architekten + Georgi Architektur + Ilja Oelschlägel Produkt Design

Save this project
Saxony State Exhibition 2020 Entrance Pavilion / AFF architekten + Georgi Architektur + Ilja Oelschlägel Produkt Design

© Hans Christian Schink© Hans Christian Schink© Hans Christian Schink© Hans Christian Schink+ 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Pavilion, Museum & Exhibition Interiors
Zwickau, Germany
  • Design Team:Sven Fröhlich, Markus Jahnke
  • Clients:Staatsbetrieb Sächsisches Immobilien- und Baumanagement
  • Engineering:Ingenieurbüro BauArt
  • Landscape:AFF architekten
  • Building Physics:Iproplan
  • Exhibition Design:Holzer Kobler Architekturen
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Hans Christian Schink
© Hans Christian Schink

Text description provided by the architects. Saxony is the cradle of industrialization in Germany. With the decision to present the leading exhibition on 500 years of industrial culture history as part of the 4th Saxon State Exhibition in the Audi Hall in Zwickau, a concept was sought that not only addresses the technical requirements of the high flow of visitors but also addresses issues of sustainability in our time takes a stand. The implemented design concept goes beyond that.

Save this picture!
© Hans Christian Schink
© Hans Christian Schink
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Hans Christian Schink
© Hans Christian Schink

It uses existing industrial goods repetitively and combines them to form an entrance building with a ramp system in order to receive visitors to the exhibition and to guide them into the former assembly and production hall.  In accordance with the implementation of all new construction volumes from sea containers, the development of the equipment elements such as counters and lockers from toolboxes, seating furniture from car tires consistently follows the model of subsequent use.  Topics such as industrial heritage, product exchange, and recycling processes can thus be read as a form-defining aesthetic.  

Save this picture!
© Hans Christian Schink
© Hans Christian Schink
Save this picture!
Courtesy of AFF architekten
Courtesy of AFF architekten

The existing building, built by Th. Quaysin for Audi-Union AG in 1938-39, was built at the time with the aim of making the greatest possible savings and the aim of a construction method that was as low in iron as possible.  All current interventions and renovation work are designed according to the same principle and underline the original character of the building.

Save this picture!
© Hans Christian Schink
© Hans Christian Schink

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Audistraße 9, 08058 Zwickau, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
AFF architekten
Office
Georgi Architektur
Office
Ilja Oelschlägel Produkt Design
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionInterior DesignCultural InteriorsMuseum & Exhibition InteriorsGermany
Cite: "Saxony State Exhibition 2020 Entrance Pavilion / AFF architekten + Georgi Architektur + Ilja Oelschlägel Produkt Design" 12 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/945575/saxony-state-exhibition-2020-entrance-pavilion-aff-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream