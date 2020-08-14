Detroit to Launch 10th Annual Month of Design

Save this picture! Courtesy of Design Core Detroit

Design Core Detroit is launching the 10th annual Detroit Month of Design in September. The event will recognize Detroit’s designation as the first and only UNESCO City of Design in the United States, and will include more than 175 participants presenting over 65 events and special projects. The programming will explore design solutions to the challenges faced by Detroit and the global community since the start of 2020.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Design Core Detroit

This year’s programming includes talks, tours, exhibitions, workshops, installations and more. As the organizers explain, while much of the programming will take place digitally, ​all in-person events will follow the guidelines for group gatherings set by the State of Michigan to ensure the health and safety of all participants. They go on to state that, "In the midst of a global pandemic and widespread protests against racial inequality, design solutions that prioritize inclusivity, adaptability and equity have never been more important."

“As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of Detroit Month of Design, we are proud to see how Detroit’s design community has grown and developed,” said ​Olga Stella​, ​Executive Director ​of​ Design Core Detroi​t. "In these challenging times, inclusive design will play a vital role in creating the cities,systems and products that help all people thrive." Kiana Wenzell​, ​Director of Culture and Community ​at​ Design Core Detroit​, noted that, "This year’s edition of Detroit Month of Design provides many opportunities to experience and learn more about how design can help society, business and government adapt to pressing challenges."

A full schedule for Month of Design is available ​here​.