Wuchazi Bridge / SCSJ

Bridges • Chengdu, China Architects: SCSJ

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 4180 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Arch-Exist

Architect In Charge: Ray Lu

Design Team: Jing Gao, Chang Xiong, Wei Li, Xi Bai, Jia Zhou, Ray Lu, Zhanzhan Xia

Engineering: Sichuan Southwest Jiaoda Civil Engineering Design Co., Ltd.

Engineering Team: Qingyang Lin, Xinglin Li, Aimei Zheng, Meixin Wang

Landscape: Sichuan Provincial Architectural Design and Research Institute Co.

Construction: Chengdu Construction Group Co., Ltd

Consultants: Buschmeyer+Cai (Wei Cai, Philipp Buschmeyer)、Tom Wunschmann, Achim Kaufer

Client: Chengdu Hi-tech Investment Group Co., Ltd.

Text description provided by the architects. Wuchazi bridge is located along the Jin River in the Southern Part of Chengdu Hi-tech Zone, which is a crucial pedestrian bridge connecting Guixi and Zhonghe sub-districts in this area. This municipal pedestrian bridge adopts the structural form of steel box girder and steel box arch, its total area is 4180㎡. The design notionoriginates from the conception of "infinite ring" – the Mobius. We abstractly project the infinite formin four-dimensional space into three-dimensional space, forming the icon of infinity in mathematics. This icon represents the unlimited development possibilities of the Chengdu High-tech Zone where the bridge is located.

In terms of structure, the bridge body is divided into main bridge and auxiliary bridge. The main bridge is 346.89m in length and 4.65m-9.88m in width connecting greenways on both sides of the river for cycling. While the auxiliary one is 208.78m in length and 6m-14.53m in width where there exist the crescent-shaped theater steps for the river scenery, providing a different space experience for the public. As far as the night scene lighting, designers just did concise atmospheric modern floodlighting to highlight the unique shape of this bridge, hoping to present a different landmark over Jin River.

Bridge structure: Wuchazi bridge is divided into two parts. The upstream bridge is the main bridge, and the downstream bridge is the auxiliary bridge. These two parts are connected by channels. Specifically speaking, the main bridge has two sections. The first one is a two span continuous steel box girder bridge (27m+27m), while the second one is a four span slant legged rigid frame bridge (28.5m + 75.347m + 84.152m + 44.73m) to meet the navigation and flood discharge requirements. The auxiliary bridge adopts steel structure and is designed as three spans. The first and second spans are special-shaped steel box arch bridges with spans of 59.166m and 84.431m respectively, which meet the requirements of navigation and flood discharge. The third span is inclined legged rigid frame structure with span of 41.673m.

Bridge length and width: the total length of the main bridge is 346.891m, and the width is 4.654m ~ 9.88m. The total length of the auxiliary bridge is 208.781m, and the width is 6m ~ 14.533m.

Maximum span of single span: the maximum span of single span is the second span special-shaped steel box arch of auxiliary bridge with span of 84.431m.

Bridge height: the main bridge girder is variable height, the minimum height is located on the top of Z2 pier, and the vertical height of the beam is 1.0m; the maximum height of the beam body is located at the axis z4-1 (inclined leg Zx1), and the vertical height of the beam body is about 2.4m. The height of the main arch ring of the auxiliary bridge is 1.5m, and the vertical height of the third span beam is 1.3m ~ 1.5m. The beam height of hydrophilic platform is about 2.15m.