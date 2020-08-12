Brasserie Gallia / Maxime Jansens Architecture + Erwan Bonduelle Architecture

+ 33

Clients: Gallia Paris

Text description provided by the architects. The Gallia beer factory is located in former industrial premises, built around a paved courtyard. The project consists of the transformation of 2 buildings into a Tap Room and an entertainment place for the client Gallia Paris. The bar is supplied directly by the production of the brewery, located in the adjacent building. Several objectives guided us during the design of the project: First, the search for contextual architectural simplicity, and the expression of a humble place evoking the idea of a "factory bar".

On the other hand, the expression of a frugal architecture, concerned with its sobriety in energy and the cycle of materials used for its construction. To meet the needs for thermal comfort and sound insulation vis-à-vis the neighborhood, the concrete structure was insulated, closed with a glazed facade, and dressed with a facade made of artisanal bricks from a local brickyard.

To recall the memory of the place, the use of which was linked to the storage of materials, the brick facade takes the form of a simple stack, stored for future use. The so-called "continuous vertical joints" apparatus evokes the idea of temporary storage of the brick on the site, which refers to the idea of the material cycle and its future recycling.

To respond to this concern and to a search for frugality in the act of building, the bricks are paired with lime and not with cement, which will allow them to be easily reused during the demolition of the building. Still, in this search for energy sobriety, we have chosen to use the heat produced by the beer factory to heat the bar area. The spent grain, vegetable waste resulting from brewing, is stored in bins where it ferments to produce heat, which is recovered by a system developed specifically by the thermal engineering office.