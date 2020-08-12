Submit a Project Advertise
Cowork Karakorum 701 / OCUPAR estudio

Cowork Karakorum 701 / OCUPAR estudio

© alberstudio

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Office Buildings, Cowork Interiors
San Luis Potosí, Mexico
  • Architects: OCUPAR estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  294
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  alberstudio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Chaos Group, Fermob, Cinema 4D, GAIA, McNeel, Natural Urbano, PM Steele, Tecnolite
Text description provided by the architects. Karakorum 701 surges from the necessity of setting up a collaborative working space where the brainstorming arises from the spatial relationships. The reuse of a former make-up company office, enabled us to separate the private-use spaces on the ground floor, from a wide common-use space on the top floor.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
One of our main goals was to take advantage of natural light coming from the façade. For this reason, we thought about placing a lattice of mud bricks. This will not only shade the light coming from the west, but it will also provide privacy to the inside. Another very important feature was the integration of vegetation elements inside the space and as visual cap of some areas. This allowed us to provide visual relaxation during working hours.

Regarding the coatings, some materials were selected in order to add visual richness and to promote local artisanal techniques, generating a pleasant and neutral atmosphere adequate for concentration. To the exterior, the building intends to generate a visual break inside a residential context conformed mainly by light tones painted façades, through a dark mono-chromatism.

Upper floor plan
Upper floor plan
Project location

Address:Lomas 3ra Secc, 78210 San Luis, S.L.P., Mexico

Cite: "Cowork Karakorum 701 / OCUPAR estudio" [Cowork Karakorum 701 / OCUPAR estudio] 12 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/945522/cowork-karakorum-701-ocupar-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

