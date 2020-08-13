Rehabilitation of an EHPAA of 18 Apartments Toulouse / Letellier Architectes

+ 15

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Client: ICADE PROMOTION

Engineering: MATH INGENIERIE

Acoustics: EMACOUSTIC

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The old college of Foix is a building listed in the supplementary inventory and classified as a Historic Monument with its keep dating from 1457.

In line with the respect of the existing architecture, an important reflection was carried out with the ABF in order to propose a modern architectural language in coherence with the old building. The facade is clad with gold-coloured interlocking copper sheets.

The building blends in perfectly with its immediate surroundings and contributes to embellishing the urban space.