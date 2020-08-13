Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Rehabilitation of an EHPAA of 18 Apartments Toulouse / Letellier Architectes

Apartments, Adaptive Reuse
Toulouse, France
  Architects: Letellier Architectes
  Area: 814
  Year: 2018
  Photographs: Les Yeux Carrés
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, TECU®, Sarl Couffignal
  Client: ICADE PROMOTION
  Engineering: MATH INGENIERIE
  Acoustics: EMACOUSTIC
© Les Yeux Carrés
Text description provided by the architects. The old college of Foix is a building listed in the supplementary inventory and classified as a Historic Monument with its keep dating from 1457.

© Les Yeux Carrés
Plan
© Les Yeux Carrés
In line with the respect of the existing architecture, an important reflection was carried out with the ABF in order to propose a modern architectural language in coherence with the old building. The facade is clad with gold-coloured interlocking copper sheets.

© Les Yeux Carrés
The building blends in perfectly with its immediate surroundings and contributes to embellishing the urban space.

© Les Yeux Carrés
Project location

Address: 2 Rue Antoine Deville, 31000 Toulouse, France

Letellier Architectes
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Refurbishment Adaptive reuse France
Cite: "Rehabilitation of an EHPAA of 18 Apartments Toulouse / Letellier Architectes" 13 Aug 2020. ArchDaily.

