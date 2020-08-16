Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Biotope Office Building / Henning Larsen + KeurK architecture

© Jonathan Alexandre© Jonathan Alexandre© Jonathan Alexandre© Jonathan Alexandre+ 54

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Lille, France
  • Architects: Henning Larsen, KeurK architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Jonathan Alexandre
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Enscape, Schöck, Interalu, Bouygues batiment Nord Est, COEXIA, Corona, Dalux, Edwood, Granit et Matériaux, Groupe Roger Delattre, Groupe Solidum, Le Prieuré, Maisons Roche, Microsoft, Simeon
  • Design Team:Søren Ølgaard ,Stefan Delvoye, Franck Fdida, Clara Stewart, Oskar Tranum, Jody Lee Potvin-jones, Kudsk
  • Execution Team :Olivier RIAUté, Pascal Fresnel, Pierre Antoine Sahuc, Nathalie Simonneau, Pierre Dumez, Emilie Joet, Lluise Gombert, Laetitia Rebelle
  • Core Signage :KeurK architecture
  • Clients:Linkcity – Metropole Européenne de Lille
  • Engineering:Setec, VS-A, Projex,
  • Landscape:Henning Larsen
  • Consultants:Veritas
  • Construction Company :Bouygues Batiment Nord Est
© Jonathan Alexandre
© Jonathan Alexandre

Text description provided by the architects. Lush rooftop gardens and ample natural sunlight blend the boundaries between the built and organic. Here, the outside world comes in – an urban sanctuary of green wellness. At the Biotope, the natural world is rarely out of reach. The building layout prioritizes access to daylight, fresh air, and green space: Broad skylights flood atriums with sunlight, open-air balconies line lush courtyard gardens, and a terraced green roof covers the building footprint.

© Jonathan Alexandre
© Jonathan Alexandre
© Jonathan Alexandre
© Jonathan Alexandre

Our design draws on the natural world to bring heightened wellness into the workplace – On the day to day, employees can find fresh air, tranquility, and repose in the building’s green space. The name ‘Biotope’ takes root in Greek, meaning “place of life” – Meant to reflect the building’s emphasis on sustainable materials and green space.

© Jonathan Alexandre
© Jonathan Alexandre
Plan
Plan
© Jonathan Alexandre
© Jonathan Alexandre

Designed after a conceptual vision of a ripple of glass, light, and vegetation, the Biotope reflects the mission of a design that creates space for health and renewal as the new headquarters of the European Metropolis of Lille.

© Jonathan Alexandre
© Jonathan Alexandre

Built in a record time of 18 months, this project took advantage of continuous virtual reality technologies to support important decisions. In addition to the classic prototypes. With a surface area of nearly 30,000 m² over 7 floors, it is one of the largest office buildings built in Lille. Exemplary and ambitious in terms of environmental quality, Biotope is certified BREEAM excellent, WELL, E+C-, Biodiversity, and Wiredscore.

© Jonathan Alexandre
© Jonathan Alexandre

Address:Lille, France

