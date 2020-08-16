Lufthansa Office / AFGR Arquitetos

+ 41

Offices, Offices Interiors • Vila Olímpia, Brazil Architects: AFGR Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 6996 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Mariana Orsi

Lead Architects: Aiê Tombolato, Fabio Frutoso, Glauco Vitor Dias, Renato Mendonça

Project Team: Projesp

Lighting Project: Luciana Guerra

Clients: Lufthansa

Engineering: projetos - projesp

Landscape: Molen Planten, Alexandre Carvalho

Acoustics: Mannis Acústica

Lightning : Luciana Guerra

Text description provided by the architects. Web bid for the closed architectural competition of new Lufthansa’s office in São Paulo and to be chosen as the winning project we designed a mix of open office and traditional spaces, as their briefing asked.

We took advantage of the height and the big windows od the building to make the office a light place even with a dark blue paint at the concrete ceiling.

The usage of an industrial language was preferred so we could bring the memory of the airplane and hangar materials.

We designed a room that looks like an container and leaved all the installations ducts outwards.

On the briefieng, Lufthansa’s asked for an office bleacher seating, so we design one with mix uses: stairs to the mezzanine, training room, living, day by day word and a storage underneath.

Near the balcony, we designed the call pods, in front of a tree that it’s the preferred spot of employees.

The biophilic study was considerate to provide an friendly atmosphere to the office.