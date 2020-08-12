Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. House AD25 / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos

House AD25 / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos

Save this project
House AD25 / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG+ 59

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses, Renovation
Lisbon, Portugal
  • Lead Architects:João Tiago Aguiar, Susana Luís
  • Project Team:Rúben Mateus, Maria Sousa Otto, Arianna Camozzi, Samanta Cardoso de Menezes, Diogo Romão, João Nery Morais, André Silva, Constança Lino, Renata Vieira, Carla Genty, Esteban Carbajo.
  • Engineering:NEOGET
  • Landscape:Sofia Raimundo
  • Builder:Oficina dos Sonhos
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Combining the architecture of the 1950s with the comfort, spaciousness, and luminosity of contemporary spaces, this three-storey house in Restelo neighbourhood, Lisbon, has undergone a profound transformation. Space, light, functionality, and well-being are the appropriate keywords to describe it.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The ambitious project renewed a 70-year-old villa, transforming it into a luxurious house located in a privileged area of the city with spectacular views over the Tagus river.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Floor plan 1
Floor plan 1
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

From an architectural perspective, a total renovation of its exterior has been undertaken, turning the house remarkably fluid, lively, and harmonious, allowing a continuous space reading. Starting from simplifying the façades openings and the transformation of the sill windows into French windows,the house exterior improvements have gone much further and are presented, now, in a visually consistent and restful language.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

There were applied handmade three-dimensional green tiles to cover the swimming pool, barbecue, garage/laundry, and toilet which, by concealing those volumes, provide a balanced relationship with the natural green environment. In the same way, the existing extension of the house at the lower level was covered in the same material, thus unifying its several parts around a common motif.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The exterior of the house has now several living areas, all thought according to the features of the space with the swimming pool placed in the lower and more sheltered area, near the rear limit, towards the south, thus benefiting from longer sunlight.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Section AA
Section AA
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

On the lower floor, there are the master suite and a multipurpose room both with direct access to the garden and swimming pool. Above the suite, on the middle floor, the pre-existing terrace has been improved, creating a living area that is no more than a natural extension of the social zone, filling up all that space and offering outstanding views over the Tagus river.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
West elevation
West elevation
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The front gate and boundary wall, in laser cut metal sheet work, were also redesigned and the same 3D tile pattern was applied to reinforce such desired unifying character. The balustrades were also replaced by laser cut metal sheets of the same pattern.

On the other hand, the ceiling of the garage is now a huge lightbox, a relevant factor which visually benefits the cars parked there.

The house had too many rooms, so the project's approach was mainly to create a natural and versatile social area, by placing wide sliding doors between circulation zones, the living room, and the dining room in order to interconnect such areas. While the social spaces were placed on the middle floor, the private areas were distributed between the lower and upper floors; 4 suites on the upper floor, and the master suite on the lower floor with direct access to the garden and swimming pool. On this lower level, an ensuite for the housekeeper with independent access was also designed.

The harmonic personality of the house is once again highlighted in the interior staircase coating, where the same three-dimensional handmade tile used outside emerges once more although this time in white colour.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos
Office

Products

StoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationPortugal
Cite: "House AD25 / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos" [Moradia AD25 / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos] 12 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/945505/house-ad25-joao-tiago-aguiar-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream