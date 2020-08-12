Dacor House / B&A Design Communication

+ 26

Architect In Charge: Daeyoung Bae, Jaehong Jeon

Design Team: Myungki Kwon, Heekyung Park

Client: Samsung Electronics

Engineering: Dooyang Architecture

Landscape: The Sup

"Not a showroom, it is a real house."

DACOR HOUSE is a showroom for a brand DACOR, but we intended to build a real house. From the first till the end of the project, we stick to this concept. Considering the word - 'showroom' may put a limitation on our design, we do not want to design a typical showroom where products are merely shown.

Therefore, we considered it would not be achievable in a typical showroom. In this spirit, this project aims to create a representative space that shows the Dacors' brand value, which is beyond promoting the brand and introducing products.If designing given space with an extended concept rather than just a showroom concept, we solidly believe that diverse energy could be derived from that space. Besides, this energy will consistently have a significant influence on the brand.

'Real House' - we are not designing a space aims to show, but to look forward to creating a 'real house' to contain the authenticity of the Dacor. Furthermore, we hope that Dacors' authentic value will be perceived, spoken by people and continue to make positive impacts.