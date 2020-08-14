Submit a Project Advertise
World
  Not Just Library / J.C. Architecture + Motif Planning & Design

Not Just Library / J.C. Architecture + Motif Planning & Design

Not Just Library / J.C. Architecture + Motif Planning & Design

© Kuomin Lee© Kuomin Lee© Kuomin Lee© Kuomin Lee+ 28

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Library, Cultural Interiors
Taipei, Taiwan (ROC)
  • Jc Architecture Lead Designers:Johnny Chiu, Nora Wang, Maocto Cheng
  • Motif Planning & Design Lead Designers:ShuYuan Wu
  • Jc Architecture Designers:Aaron Lee
  • Motif Planning & Design Designers:Pei Syuan Wang, Yi Jieh Chen, PinYi He, Ning Geng, KaiYuan Jheng, ChiaoNi Lin, JiaJyun Gao
  • Client:Taiwan Design Research Institute
  • Construction:虹鋼鍛藝設計股份有限公司, 樺藝景觀有限公司
© Kuomin Lee
Text description provided by the architects. This is not just a library, not just a 83-year-old bathhouse monument, not just a cultural venue. Down the corridor, with lights filling upwards and incoming scent of books, one can let go of the chaotic outdoors and enjoy being bathed in spirits and knowledge. 

© Kuomin Lee
Taking the inspiration from a drop bathhouse, pick up a book from the bookshelf made of stacked birch plywood, sink it in. The plywood reveals a gentle light that accompanies people like a book bath, immerse them in invisible thoughts. Words recording speeches, speeches shaping the communication between the inspiration and creativity between inner hearts and mind. Here, it doesn’t just serve the purpose of personal gatherings, the possibilities are indefinite, from concerts, lectures, extension stages, transforming the concept of an original bathhouse into an experimental showcase of literature.

© Kuomin Lee
© Kuomin Lee
Following down the stairways, uncovers the half-a-century old bath house that was for female employers at a tobacco factory, where they used to wash off the tobaccos sticking to their bodies. The vintage tiles on the wall, mottled with the years, retain the traces of past life, adorned with golden details to present the beauty of wabi-sabi; respect the imperfections and architectural limitations of historic buildings without adding more steel bars and screws. The sun shines on the ventilated patio and the suspended steel cable woven arc lighting reflects each other, blooming downward, illuminating the modern thoughts, time and years. The preserved arc bath and the modern book pool present a combination of the new and the old, the space. To continuously pass down the timelessness of the history.

© Kuomin Lee
© Kuomin Lee
The inner space of the garden has a private and tranquil atmosphere. The texture of time is imprinted on the surrounding walls, letting go of superfluous expressions, and anti avant garde materials that urge people to consciously let go of superfluous things.

Courtesy of Motif Planning & Design
Courtesy of Motif Planning & Design
The branches and leaves spreading upward, up to four meters high, spreading out a touch of light in between, and the sun shone and shone among the translucent green leaves of the treetop. The mixed plants are juxtaposed and blended with the historical wall.

Courtesy of Motif Planning & Design
Courtesy of Motif Planning & Design
Different levels of greenery are set against the ash of the gravel. In this simple and harmonious space, light, shadow and form all show graceful temperament. At night, when the trees and flowers are illuminated by floor lamps, the garden seems to be immersed in a mysterious and silent world, quietly revealing the history.

Courtesy of Motif Planning & Design
Courtesy of Motif Planning & Design
It is with hope that words are seen as mist and knowledge is seen as water, to represent the spirit of bathing: thoughts, considerations and self-growth of gratitude to be transformed into the cultural heritage and radiate outward.

Courtesy of Motif Planning & Design
Project gallery

Project location

Address:Taipei City, Taiwan (ROC)

J.C. Architecture
Motif Planning & Design
Products

WoodGlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryInterior DesignCultural InteriorsTaiwan (ROC)
Cite: "Not Just Library / J.C. Architecture + Motif Planning & Design " 14 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/945450/not-just-library-jc-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

© Kuomin Lee

不只是图书馆 / 柏成设计(室内设计) +太研规划设计(花园设计)

