Momenttum Apartment / Studio Boscardin.Corsi Arquitetura

Apartment Interiors • Brazil Architects: Studio Boscardin.Corsi Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 484 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Eduardo Macarios

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Dsgnselo , Eduardo Macarios , Monofloor , Ner Casa de Luz , Urban Arts Curitiba

Landscape: Australis

Lighting: Dsgnselo e Ner Casa de Luz

Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by a Moroccan breeze, the room has a light, delicate and balanced mood.The concept bridges the gap between traditional and contemporary, harmoniously mixing some subtle elements.

Amid the monochromatic ceiling and walls, provided by the reference of the Tadelakt-style texture - a construction technique used in Morocco - the earthy tones break the monotony of the palette.

The enhancement of the vegetation with dried palm leaf, added to the wood floor, the brazilian stone top tables and the straw pendants gives a natural touch to the scene.