Momenttum Apartment / Studio Boscardin.Corsi Arquitetura

Momenttum Apartment / Studio Boscardin.Corsi Arquitetura

© Eduardo Macarios

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Apartment Interiors
Brazil
  • Architects: Studio Boscardin.Corsi Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  484 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Eduardo Macarios
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Dsgnselo, Eduardo Macarios, Monofloor, Ner Casa de Luz, Urban Arts Curitiba
  • Landscape:Australis
  • Lighting:Dsgnselo e Ner Casa de Luz
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by a Moroccan breeze, the room has a light, delicate and balanced mood.The concept bridges the gap between traditional and contemporary, harmoniously mixing some subtle elements.

© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios
Plan
Plan
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

Amid the monochromatic ceiling and walls, provided by the reference of the Tadelakt-style texture - a construction technique used in Morocco - the earthy tones break the monotony of the palette.

© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

The enhancement of the vegetation with dried palm leaf, added to the wood floor, the brazilian stone top tables and the straw pendants gives a natural touch to the scene.

© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

Project location

Address:Curitiba - State of Paraná, Brazil

