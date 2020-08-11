MASS Design Group Creates COVID-19 Guide for Senior Housing

Save this picture! BaptCare Brookview, Westmeadows by CHT Architects. Image © Rhiannon Slatter

MASS Design Group has published a COVID-19 design guide for Senior Housing. Made by the firm's Design Response team, it includes strategies and best practices for retrofitting and upgrading existing buildings. The guide aims to help senior housing developers and operators as they work to manage infection control while balancing social and cultural needs with emerging research on the coronavirus.

The design guide document draws upon COVID-19 infection control guidelines that MASS previously co-developed with healthcare practitioners. It builds on "experience designing affordable housing; as well as conversations with industry experts, researchers, and community development corporations. Whereas other guides focus on how to keep people distanced from each other; this guide is aimed at achieving infection control principles while offering solutions that allow people to safely come together."

The guide includes interventions for public, semi-public, semi-private, and private realms. In addition, it also looks to the future of new housing developments, from integrated services and additional amenities to less-institutional spaces and financing affordable housing. Find out more through the guide: Designing Senior Housing for Safe Interaction.

