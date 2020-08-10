Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Stone House / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño

Stone House / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño

© Leonardo Méndez

Houses
Mariano Roque Alonso, Paraguay
  Architects: Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño
  Area: 305
  Year: 2020
  Manufacturers:
    AutoDesk, Castillo Empresarial, Deca, Dell Anno, Docol, FV, Javier Gimenez, Mekal, Pamesa, Portobello, Trimble Navigation
  Lead Architect: Violeta Perez, Daniel Diaz Esquivel
  Design Team: Amado Franco, Matias Barrios, Eloisa Barriocanal
© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez

Text description provided by the architects. On a lot with lush vegetation and a dry and sandy environment, the house seeks a balance between privacy and a relationship with the exterior space. Persistent and easy-maintenance materials are used from the start, understanding the environment and the user's requirements.

© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez

The exterior spaces and the intermediate environments such as the pool and the barbecue area are the principal spaces to articulate the private and social spaces, opening up to them, even occasionally blurring the limits between them. The social block related to the street is connected to the private block by means of a rampant walkway following the natural slope, as do the pool and fire pit terraces.

© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez
Section A-A' - Section B-B' / Elevation
Section A-A' - Section B-B' / Elevation
© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez

The stone walls fulfil multiple functions, acting as a support structure, enclosure and completion of the house. The roof rests on them, which was designed to allow fluidity without supports and the reuse of some Ybyrapyta beams donated by the owner. These beams, with the other wooden details, seek to bring warmth to the interior.

© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez

A simple house was designed in materials, but generous in space and light, with details that celebrate the natural landscape of the area.

© Leonardo Méndez
© Leonardo Méndez

