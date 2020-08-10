Stone House / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño

+ 18

Houses • Mariano Roque Alonso, Paraguay Architects: Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 305 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Castillo Empresarial , Deca , Dell Anno , Docol , FV , Javier Gimenez , Mekal , Pamesa , Portobello , Trimble Navigation Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Violeta Perez, Daniel Diaz Esquivel

Design Team: Amado Franco, Matias Barrios, Eloisa Barriocanal

Text description provided by the architects. On a lot with lush vegetation and a dry and sandy environment, the house seeks a balance between privacy and a relationship with the exterior space. Persistent and easy-maintenance materials are used from the start, understanding the environment and the user's requirements.

The exterior spaces and the intermediate environments such as the pool and the barbecue area are the principal spaces to articulate the private and social spaces, opening up to them, even occasionally blurring the limits between them. The social block related to the street is connected to the private block by means of a rampant walkway following the natural slope, as do the pool and fire pit terraces.

The stone walls fulfil multiple functions, acting as a support structure, enclosure and completion of the house. The roof rests on them, which was designed to allow fluidity without supports and the reuse of some Ybyrapyta beams donated by the owner. These beams, with the other wooden details, seek to bring warmth to the interior.

A simple house was designed in materials, but generous in space and light, with details that celebrate the natural landscape of the area.