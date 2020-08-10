Shenzhen Tsinghua University Graduate School Innovation Center / CAPOL

+ 40

University • Shenzhen, China Architects: CAPOL

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 51485 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Feng Shao

Architect In Charge: Wei Li

Design Team: Wei Li, Xiaoqiu Tian, Donglin Yu, Dingyuan Sun, Yu Wu, Wenyuan Li, Dexiao Zeng, Qianrong Chen, Ke Deng, Keqin Wei, Tongwei Liang

Client: Bureau of Public Works of Shenzhen Municipality

Engineering: SHENZHEN CAPOL INTERNATIONAL & ASSOCIATES CO.,LTD.

Landscape: Shenzhen Hope Landscape & Architectural Design CO.,Ltd

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on the west side of the main axis of Xi Li University Town in Nanshan, Shenzhen. It is located in the Nanshan High-tech Development Zone and is the starting point of the new scientific research experimental area on campus. The architecture integrates the functions of education, research, industry-university-research integration, and international exchanges. It is a model of the perfect combination and application of two emerging technologies of BIM and assembly. It is committed to creating a third-generation laboratory building that is open and active, and encourages subject exchange and sharing.

Under the guidance of product research, the building is divided into two major functional forms: office and experiment, which neither breaks the existing spatial scale, but also reasonably divides the plane functions. The tower is further divided into high and low areas, the low area is adjacent to the pleasant lakeside landscape, and the high area rotates 90° to face the landscape to the south to obtain a broad view. The two retreat designs in the southeast and northwest corners weaken the sense of oppression brought by high-rise buildings and make the buildings better integrate into the campus.

In the space setting, a simple, orderly, open and diverse design system has always been run through. The design introduces the central shared space system, which runs through all scientific research spaces, and each three-story unit is given different themes to form the most dynamic social place. In addition, in the concise form, the facade elements are cleverly extracted from the red brick and white walls of Tsinghua University over the past century, and are adapted to the southern climate. The iconic architectural language has become the memory of students.

In order to meet the changeable characteristics of scientific research work and realize the high flexibility of the building, the design has been combined with construction effects from the planning stage, and the modular design system and new assembly technology have been introduced. Zero standard floor, 54 prefabricated component connection points, component design drawings are 5 times the conventional project, countless model previews, material selection, and construction site communication. Perseverance in every detail is dedicated to reshaping the beauty of order.

With the help of BIM forward design, the building realizes the integrated innovative design of structural system, electromechanical system and building. It creates adaptability for scientific research space to the greatest extent, and finally realizes high-quality construction, the perfect meeting of function and beauty. The achievement of Shenzhen's first application of PC technology This is also the first high-rise educational building to achieve full life cycle BIM design and application.