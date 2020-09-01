Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Brazil
  5. Loja Enjoy House / Ticiane Lima Arquitetura & Interiores

Loja Enjoy House / Ticiane Lima Arquitetura & Interiores

Save this project
Loja Enjoy House / Ticiane Lima Arquitetura & Interiores

© André Mortatti© André Mortatti© André Mortatti© André Mortatti+ 14

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Store
Jardim America, Brazil
  • Lead Architect:Ticiane Lima
  • Cliente:Enjoy House
  • Landscape:Flávio Abílio
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© André Mortatti
© André Mortatti

Text description provided by the architects. The Enjoy House brand entrusted TL for the development of the new store facade, located at the intersection of Al Gabriel Monteiro da Silva with Av. Brasil, Jardins district in São Paulo. At the initial briefing, the brand's biggest concerns were with safety and visibility, because one of the store's neighbors is a public square with native trees with tall, closed treetops, which greatly darkened the region. TL implemented a facade with an intelligent architecture system, using translucent glass panels illuminated by led.

Save this picture!
© André Mortatti
© André Mortatti

The existing building is from 1930, which pass through a recent renovation, but did not comply with these needs.  To bring a faster solution and not interrupt the company’s operation, TL developed a modular coating project, allowing its installation at night. The glass plates, structured in a metallic “u” profile that cover the façade, adapt to environmental conditions and transform simultaneously. Through an automated programming, when the dusk begins, the lighting is activated and enhanced at evening. Another point raised by the Enjoy House brand is that they did not have a reception for customers, creating great discomfort for the public waiting for service. Therefore, the idea was to bring an acoustic overhead “box” at the entrance, with fabric seats, power plug and usb, in orange tint, the brand's identity color. This station allows the public to wait with greater comfort and functionality, being able to view the glass display, located in front, with a built-in TV monitor, showing products represented by the brand.

Save this picture!
© André Mortatti
© André Mortatti
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© André Mortatti
© André Mortatti

At the reception we brought a white slatted panel to camouflage and bring more privacy to the store entrance. As there are several products, we wanted to bring lightness to the entrance. Through tensioned panels with led lighting, TL brought countless possibilities of scenarios for the showcases, both on the ground floor and on the upper floor. For the inauguration of the project, we chose an Italian product line in white auto paint.

Save this picture!
© André Mortatti
© André Mortatti

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Alameda Gabriel Monteiro da Silva, 507 - Jardim America, São Paulo - SP, 01441-000, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Ticiane Lima Arquitetura & Interiores
Office

Products

WoodGlassPlastic

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreBrazil
Cite: "Loja Enjoy House / Ticiane Lima Arquitetura & Interiores" [Loja Enjoy House / Ticiane Lima Arquitetura & Interiores] 01 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/945298/loja-enjoy-house-ticiane-lima-arquitetura-and-interiores> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream