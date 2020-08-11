Cowork Wayco Ruzafa Extension / José Costa

+ 24

Renovation, Extension, Cowork Interiors • València, Spain
Architects: Jose Costa

Photographs: Mariela Apollonio

Manufacturers: Actiu, FAMO, Tarkett, Ofival, SP Systems

Lead Architect: Jose Costa

Design Team: Francisco Pons, Pau Olivares, Marco Grechi, Alejandro Martínez, Bea Aguilera

Structural Calculation: Javier Cases

Electrical Installation Design: J. Miguel Sabina

Air Conditioning And Air Renewal: Leing Ingeniería

Technical Architect: Ignacio Gazo

Client: Wayco

Text description provided by the architects. On the final stretch of the construction works of Wayco Ruzafa coworking space, the opportunity to add the adjacent property arose. A 1590m2 premise that had hosted the Goya cinema in the early 20th century and later the Crisol library.

Transformed into a supermarket during its later years of activity, the personality of the early days had been obliterated. The leitmotiv of the project becomes then to return to the place to its former grandiosity.

The intervention is purposely scenographic. The large central space corresponds to the large cinema room with a surrounding gallery, with several sub-levels, looking out to the spot where once hundreds of films were screened, and which today separates and connects with the main space of the first intervention.

The stairs become the main actors of the scene. The original wide staircase that gave access to the upper floor is readjusted, conforming to current standards. It acquires an intense green colour and intertwines with a wooden grandstand that invites to much more than being a circulation spot.

The central space hosts a second staircase, a folded red carpet with a metal lattice structure, following a similar solution to the one that had been tested out in the printing press space (Wayco Ruzafa phase 1). Going up and down acquires a certain aspect of exhibitionism, as if it were the foyer of a theatre.

The programme of the new phase incorporates, in addition to the large open space a series of private offices of various sizes, as well as meeting and video conferencing rooms.

Furthermore, this intervention places great emphasis on offering various solutions for privacy and rest, compensating for the overexposure of the central space. It is as desirable to work in open spaces, as it is necessary to retreat and find several degrees of privacy throughout the day. Thus, multipurpose spaces are designed such as the Crisol room, treated as if it were a large living room; the Cinema room, a space to take a nap or play ping pong; or the various corners equipped with high sofas, armchairs, benches, etc. that allow different ways of interacting (or not).

The basic operations to re-qualify the new co-working space consisted in removing the false ceilings and installations that compressed the space, eliminating unnecessary divisions and strategically opening a series of skylights in the existing industrial roof, so that natural light became the other leading role of the workspace.

As in the first phase, the plasters in poor conditions were removed and the brick left visible, giving warmth, strength and notion of temporality. An orange carpet covers the ground floor, mitigating noise and giving it personality. A series of permeable shelves run through the central working area, protecting it from circulation spaces and digging into another recurring idea of the project, the library.

A retractable canopy in the main skylight regulates the amount of sunlight according to the season, under which a young olive tree rests in the center introducing some calmness and freshness.