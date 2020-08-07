Submit a Project Advertise
Segrate Villa / O A S I Architects

Segrate Villa / O A S I Architects

© Laura Cavelli

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Segrate, Italy
  • Architects: O A S I Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  700
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Laura Cavelli
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Prefa facade
  • Design Team:Pietro Ferrario, Francesco Enea Castellanza
  • Engineering:Arti e Tecnologie studio associato
  • Collaborators:Celia Cardona Cava, Laura Cavelli, Riccardo Scarvaci
© Laura Cavelli
© Laura Cavelli

Text description provided by the architects. Can legislation define architecture or can architecture define urban planning norm? This is the singular case of this renovation of a single-family villa in Villaggio Ambrosiano of Segrate, a charming Garden City in the Milanese suburbs.

© Laura Cavelli
© Laura Cavelli
Plan
Plan
Section
Section
© Laura Cavelli
© Laura Cavelli

The house had been abusively raised in the 90s without keeping the distance from the border and from the fronts of the neighboring houses. Anyone who would buy this house would have had to adjust the situation. In an ironic attempt to give shape to the urban planning rule, we have conceptually defined the perimeter of the first floor of the house starting from the curves and alignments deriving from the imaginary legal lines.

© Laura Cavelli
© Laura Cavelli

The result is a new volume covered in sheet metal that finds its morphology and its plasticity in the curves and folds that the standard imposes.

© Laura Cavelli
© Laura Cavelli

