Lake House Extension / Rogoski Arquitetura

-
Architects: Rogoski Arquitetura
- Area: 2766 ft²
- Year: 2018
- Photographs: Marcus Camargo
-
Manufacturers: Alcoa, Cerâmica - Atlas (, Deca, Organne, Portinari, Saccaro
More SpecsLess Specs
- Lead Architect:Giordano Rogoski
- Project Team:Giordano Rogoski, Bibiana Rogoski, Emily Jordão
- Engineering:Francisco Raposo
- Landscape:Bibiana Rogoski
Text description provided by the architects. Customers wanted a leisure annex to a country house that already existed in the rural region of Jaru, in Rondônia. The needs program is reduced, with kitchen, bathrooms and a large open area to receive friends and family. The site, with a slightly sloping topography, had a large lake that was the starting point for the creation of architecture.
The project consists of a metallic structure in porticoes lined up with a thermoacoustic tile cover and natural wood lining. At the bottom of the composition, we created a swimming pool overlooking the lake.