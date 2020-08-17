Forest House / Rogoski Arquitetura

+ 41

Houses, House Interiors • Brazil Architects: Rogoski Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 5048 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Marcus Camargo

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Alcoa , Deca , Guararapes , Lin Brasil , Munó , Organne , Pasinato , Portobello Shop , Uultis , Via Star

Lead Architect: Giordano Rogoski

Project Team: Giordano Rogoski, Bibiana Rogoski, Emily Jordão

Engineering: Tiago Bisconsin

Landscape: Bibiana Rogoski

Text description provided by the architects. When we were approached, the couple of clients introduced us to the land that was next to a forest and asked that the view of this forest be the concept of the project.

The house should be single storey and fully integrated, but the rooms should have a kind of closure to be isolated when necessary. To solve this request, we created an L-shaped floor plan, where the leisure area is centralized, so that all rooms in the house give access to it.

The rooms received natural wood shrimp doors / panels so that they could be isolated from the leisure area on the days that it was necessary. The integration with the forest happens in a different way, we create motorized vertical breezes that open the wall to the forest and thus the view and the passage are free when the residents wish.