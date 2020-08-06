Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Mighty Buildings Creates New 3D Printed ADU in San Diego

Mighty Buildings Creates New 3D Printed ADU in San Diego

Save this article
Mighty Buildings Creates New 3D Printed ADU in San Diego

Construction technology company Mighty Buildings has completed a new 3D-printed Accessory Dwelling Unit in San Diego, California. The company recently launched with the aim of using 3D printing and robotic automation to build more affordable and sustainable homes. Their pilot project, the Mighty Duo B, comprises two modular units that took eight total weeks from fabrication to assembly on site.

© Paul Vu© Paul Vu© Paul Vu© Paul Vu+ 12

Save this picture!
© Paul Vu
© Paul Vu

As San Diego County faces a housing shortage, Mayor Kevin Faulkner has noted that ADUs (Accessory Dwelling Units) can be “some of the fastest housing options that we bring for renters, for families, for seniors.” Mighty Buildings recently installed the Mighty Duo B, a 700 sf prefabricated ADU unit. The project is made with a thermoset composite called Light Stone Material (LSM) which hardens when exposed to UV light. The opposite facade of each unit is made of glass that allows maximum natural light into the unit.

Save this picture!
© Paul Vu
© Paul Vu

As the team notes, the interiors feature cost-effective and user-oriented design details, such as non-VOC paint, modern fixtures, high efficiency spotlights, and energy efficient appliances including a dishwasher, stove, and fridge. In total, the project took two weeks for site work that occurred concurrently to production, and 1 week on-site finish work. The Mighty Duo cost approximately $314/sf and was produced with less labor in more time, and with less waste.

Save this picture!
© Paul Vu
© Paul Vu

By leveraging a combination of 3D printing and prefab techniques, Mighty Buildings has created a production-as-a-service platform that will automate the building process. A total of fifteen ADU projects are currently under contract, and the company announced a pop-up installation in Los Angeles scheduled for late August.

News via Mighty Buildings

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Mighty Buildings Creates New 3D Printed ADU in San Diego" 06 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/945193/mighty-buildings-creates-new-3d-printed-adu-in-san-diego> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream