La Trufera House / Rodrigo Aguilar

La Trufera House / Rodrigo Aguilar

© Carmen Domínguez F.© Carmen Domínguez F.© Carmen Domínguez F.© Carmen Domínguez F.+ 25

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Adaptive Reuse
Rio Bueno, Chile
  • Architects: Rodrigo Aguilar
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  143
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Carmen Domínguez F.
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: BTicino, Arauco, Infodema, Stretto, Volcanita
  • Lead Architects:Rodrigo Aguilar P.
  • Engineering:MCLB Ingeniería (Ginnia Moroni + Abraham Cea)
© Carmen Domínguez F.
© Carmen Domínguez F.

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in the middle of a site of almost 4 hectares in southern Chile, planted with holm oaks for the cultivation of truffles.

© Carmen Domínguez F.
© Carmen Domínguez F.

Starting from the acquisition of an old barn shed approximately 80 years old located near the property, the first challenge of the house was the reuse of the old noble woods of the shed to take advantage of them in the new house.

© Carmen Domínguez F.
© Carmen Domínguez F.

In this context, the first design definition is to project a monolithic volume with a gable roof, reinterpreting the structural typology of the shed, supported on two parallel walls of reinforced concrete, that solve the slope of the land and allow for the configuration of the service spaces on the ground floor of the house: a parking lot, a woodshed and the connection stairs to the main floor.

© Carmen Domínguez F.
© Carmen Domínguez F.
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Carmen Domínguez F.
© Carmen Domínguez F.

The upper volume has been designed as a unitary space defined by a series of pillars, shoulders, diagonals and oak beams moved from the original barn, which trace a perimeter of circulation and a set of spaces that are divided into a day area, composed of the living room, dining room and kitchen; and a night area, consisting of a master bedroom, two bathrooms and a work space that can be transformed into a guest bedroom.

© Carmen Domínguez F.
© Carmen Domínguez F.

Externally, the main volume of the house has been treated with a wooden structure and an enveloping skin for the roof and side walls from the recovery of galvanized steel sheets from the old barn, oxidized by the passage of time. 

Cortesía de Rodrigo Aguilar P.
Cortesía de Rodrigo Aguilar P.
Axonometric
Axonometric
Cortesía de Rodrigo Aguilar P.
Cortesía de Rodrigo Aguilar P.

The North and South facades, meanwhile, are covered with glass and oak, and consider the main openings of the house towards the surrounding landscape. 

Finally, the project aims to establish a position of heritage rescue and, at the same time, a possibility of environmental action with emphasis on restitution and material recycling.

© Carmen Domínguez F.
© Carmen Domínguez F.
Section
Section
© Carmen Domínguez F.
© Carmen Domínguez F.

Project gallery

Cite: "La Trufera House / Rodrigo Aguilar" [Casa La Trufera / Rodrigo Aguilar] 15 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/945156/la-trufera-house-rodrigo-aguilar> ISSN 0719-8884

