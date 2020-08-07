Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Dental Clinic
  4. Spain
  5. Dental Clinic in Los Remedios / PRÁCTICA

Dental Clinic in Los Remedios / PRÁCTICA

Save this project
Dental Clinic in Los Remedios / PRÁCTICA

© Fernando Alda© Fernando Alda© Fernando Alda© Fernando Alda+ 18

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Dental Clinic, Refurbishment, Healthcare Interiors
Seville, Spain
  • Architects: PRÁCTICA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  208
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Fernando Alda
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Brinner, General Climatización, Madel, Robert McNeel & Associates, Salvador Escoda, S.A., www.brinner.es
  • Arquitectos A Cargo:Jaime Daroca, José Mayoral, José Ramón Sierra
  • Clientes:Aldentista.es
  • Ingeniería:MB Ingenieros
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Text description provided by the architects. This project consists of the refurbishment of a retail space into a new dental clinic including three patient rooms and a classroom for 20 students. It focuses on the use of natural light and the optimization of circulation patterns in such a compact but diverse program.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

The space only has access to natural light through its store front and a window on the back. With this in mind, the project leaves the entire shell uncovered, overlaying a series of translucent skins of various materials. These layers regulate the different levels of natural light and privacy that each room requires. On one hand, an oak wood lattice covers the entire perimeter of the space’s main bay. The lattice establishes a regular orthogonal grid, able to resolve all local programmatic requirements, such as thresholds, shelves, drawers, screens and reception desk. This regular element homogenizes the interior space of the clinic, while allowing for natural light and visual connections. It also partially shows the inconsistencies of the preexisting architectural frame.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

On the other hand, a frosted glass box in the center of the space houses the three patient rooms, while also separating the access area from the classroom. This pristine volume stands freely without reaching the ceiling. Its translucent skin allows for natural light to go through, while providing privacy to the patients.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

The clinic’s materiality is completed with a continuous polished concrete floor. The floor is pierced by a series of chambers and ducts that host all the technical systems that the dental equipment requires. The store front is composed by large pieces of clear glass, held by ad-hoc-designed galvanized steel framework.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Seville, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
PRÁCTICA
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcaredental clinicRefurbishmentInterior DesignHealthcare InteriorsSpain
Cite: "Dental Clinic in Los Remedios / PRÁCTICA" [Clínica dental en Los Remedios / PRÁCTICA] 07 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/945149/dental-clinic-in-los-remedios-practica> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream