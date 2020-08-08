Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. India
  5. Myntra Thinktank / 3fold Design

Myntra Thinktank / 3fold Design

Save this project
Myntra Thinktank / 3fold Design

© D Murali© D Murali© D Murali© D Murali+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices Interiors
Bangalore, India
  • Architects: 3fold Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  290
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  D Murali
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, 3M, Delta Light, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Sugam Engineeers, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architects:Praveen M, Santhosh TV
  • Design Team:Praveen M, Janki P, Suhan PS
  • Clients:Myntra
  • Engineering:EDA Consultants, Bengaluru
  • Landscape:3fold Design
  • Graphic Design:Evoxemo
  • Project Management:Evoxemo
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© D Murali
© D Murali

Text description provided by the architects. Set in the Myntra Headquaters, Bangalore the “Think Tank” is a departure from the typical office typology, as the brief demanded a different approach. The space assigned was part of an existing cafeteria and games area. The challenge therefore was that it had to be completely demarcated, visually and acoustically. The Studio was conceived as being a cool contemporary workspace for the in house fashion designers and thrives on its ability to transform itself into a fashion event space. The office reveals itself to the audience in case of an event with acoustically treated Sliding/Folding doors that open out from end to end.

Save this picture!
© D Murali
© D Murali
Save this picture!
Diagram 02
Diagram 02
Save this picture!
© D Murali
© D Murali

The intent throughout the design process was to keep the office flexible thereby giving the designers options to work and collaborate out of different seating and meeting arrangements. The back wall adorns a two-step flowing amphitheater which allows for one to work out of a laptop, have quick team discussions or even make a presentation. All the furniture are on wheels, allowing the interlocking tables to join and form bigger work tables. The mood boards are also movable and can be setup to facilitate the displaying of fabric samples and trims.

Save this picture!
© D Murali
© D Murali
Save this picture!
Diagram 01
Diagram 01
Save this picture!
© D Murali
© D Murali

The ramp essentially is the heart of the office. With a dressing and fitting room attached at the back, designers can try out styles on models and modify them as they choose. When not in use it is also used as a work table. The peripheral walls are storage with some of the sliding door treated with 3M projection/Writing film and some with slot channel to supports shelves. This storage shutters double up as being surfaces to make presentations by setting mood boards, sketching ideas and also to project  imagery with short throw projectors. The design proposition from the conceptual stage was to create a comfortable environment for the designers to ideate creatively and effectively.

Save this picture!
© D Murali
© D Murali

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Electronics City, Bangalore, Karnataka, India

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
3fold Design
Office

Products

SteelBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsIndia
Cite: "Myntra Thinktank / 3fold Design" 08 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/945121/myntra-thinktank-3fold-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream