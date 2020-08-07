Xi'an Exhibition Center / gmp Architects

+ 10

Architect In Charge: Meinhard von Gerkan, Nikolaus Goetze, Volkmar Sievers

Competition Lead: Julian Lahme

Competition Team: Wenguang Zhang, Aleksandra Blazhevska, Yitian Gao, Hanbai Li, Mathilde Claus, Hanna Diers, Konstanze Essmann, Anna Falkenbach, Hannah Marie Hormel, Jan Jungclaus, Katharina Keese, Matthias Ludes, Knut Maass, Xiang Shi, Tom Schülke, Mark Streich, Antonia Walgenbach, Urs Wedekind, Björn Bahnsen

Scheme Design Project Management: Julian Lahme, Alexander Schnieber

Scheme Design Team: Wenguang Zhang, Aleksandra Blazhevska, Yitian Gao, Hanbai Li, Elena Alexeeva, Elena Cubillo, Rui Gao, Tim Koehne, Wiebke Meyenburg, Aegidius Vockenhuber, Michèle Watenphul, Xiaowei Weng

Contract Administration: Min Fang, Florian Wiedey, Yuwei Miao

Partner Firm In China: Tongji Architectural Design(group) Co.,Ltd, Shanghai Tongji Urban Planning & Design Institute

Structural Design: sbp, schlaich bergermann partner

Landscape Architect: WES Landschaftsarchitektur

Facade Design: SuP Ingenieure GmbH

Project Management China: Lei Cai, Mengxuan Qu, Xiaodong Sa

Client: Xi'an Silk Road International Convention and Exhibition Center Co., Ltd., Xi'an Chanba Ecological Zone Management Committee

Text description provided by the architects. Xi'an, which is known for its terracotta soldiers, served thirteen of China’s dynasties as capital and once was the starting point of the ancient Silk Road. As an important component of the New Silk Road, the Silk Road International Exhibition & Convention Center has been erected in the north-east of the city.

The building complex, created under the lead management of Architects von Gerkan, Marg and Partners, forms the center for industry and trade of Shaanxi Province and, in its architectural language, is intended to combine the local context with the vision of a new economic region.

The first building phase of the exhibition complex has nearly been completed, revealing the basic design idea of creating an analogy with a silk scarf that represents the roofscape, in combination with a solid stone plinth as supporting base. In contrast to the gently curved roofs of the exhibition halls, the far-projecting canopies of the entrance halls feature a rather more monumental design. The geometrically exactly staggered decks are supported on 30-meter-high cross supports.

In the second construction phase, the volume of the exhibition complex will be doubled, extending it towards the north. Along the central circulation axis, six further halls and a second prestigious entrance building will be built to replicate the pattern of the southern entrance to the overall complex.

If required, the exhibition halls, with a square area of about 10,000 square meters each and a clear height of 13 meters, can be combined; in addition, the two halls at the southern entrance, with a height of 16 meters and a square area of approx. 16,000 meters, can be used for large events.

The two entrance buildings, which are surrounded by generous public spaces, are linked via two-story corridors with retail areas, gastronomy, and meeting rooms. The upper link spans the street between the first and second construction phases and makes it possible for visitors to reach all parts of the exhibition center under cover.