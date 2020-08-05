House Luisina / Reimers Risso Arquitectura

+ 23

Lead Architects: Luciana Fernandez Reimers, María Elena Risso.

Text description provided by the architects. The house was designed for 4 possibilities of expansion, the need to propose changes that guarantee adaptability, and the possibility of them being made by the occupier with complete independence was one of the premises. This is a house that includes photographic studio, with extensions that adapt to public uses such as workshops and expo. In the first initial stage, minimum domestic space is proposed, the remaining extensions remain latent in the resolution of the structure, both from a technical and spatial point of view. Research on small suburban houses The houses are located on the outskirts of the town center. The land occupation strategy focuses on the disposal of reduced surfaces on a more extensive modular grid.

A system of galleries or patios is appealed as transitional spaces with the objective of producing all kinds of possible intermediate situations between what we consider purely interior spaces and those that are exterior. An elementary language is sought. the functional arrangement focuses on amplifying spaces of minimum surface, qualifying them with multiple textures and possibilities of use. Project and technological decisions The objective is to define structural and constructive systems that become opportunities, growth spaces, and possible transformations. They are thought freely, openly to allow future concretions. Facilities must support changes and updates. The inhabitant is fundamental in the project process since her future intervention – in the concretion of her habitat – is one of the fundamental issues to decide the construction systems, the house must adapt to her future needs, it must be able to be improved.

Housing designed under the condition of adaptability implies conceiving it no longer as a finished product but as a support. A house that is in its initial phase offers minimum benefits but has been designed to incorporate new terminations, better equipment, and future contributions from our user. In this way, economic and material resources are also optimized.