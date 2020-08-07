Submit a Project Advertise
TX House / Salvà Ortín Arquitectes

TX House / Salvà Ortín Arquitectes

© Pol Viladoms Claverol

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Renovation
Lluchmayor, Spain
  • Architects: Salvà Ortín Arquitectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Pol Viladoms Claverol
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: CONSTRUMAPH, GERMANS SANTANDREU, THE GLASS HOUSE, VIBRATS BALLESTER
  • Design Team:Catalina Salvà Matas, Hector Ortín Isern
  • Structure:Ma+Sa consultoria
  • Rigger:Benito Monreal Garcias
  • Construction:Joan Morlà Vicens
© Pol Viladoms Claverol
Text description provided by the architects. The original building, a dwelling with a garage and a patio in the back, dates from the year 1900. Despite not having an exceptional architectural qualities, to maintain all those elements that do not interfere with the operation proposed by the building or its adaptation while preserving its essence is aimed.

© Pol Viladoms Claverol
Axonometric
© Pol Viladoms Claverol
One of the initial requirements of the clients is the transformation of the ground floor into a single and huge space, maintaining the original structure of the house in the first two bays, expanding the area of the car park, and relocatinon of the stairway to the upper floor, linking it to the living and dining area. The main floor plan program opens completely to the plot, where a large terrace divided into two levels and a pool related to both levels are placed.

© Pol Viladoms Claverol
Facade
© Pol Viladoms Claverol
The first floor will grow, both to provide sufficient height in the existing spaces and to accommodate three bedrooms, studio a small living room and a ventilation patio. Despite being opened to the street and interior facades, turns around the stairs and the central courtyard, which illuminates the center of the house and improves the ventilation conditions.

© Pol Viladoms Claverol
Constructively, the existing wall walls are integrated with a new structure of concrete pillars and unidirectional slabs that will be left completely seen. All the original stone elements are visible and the elements of the extension will have smooth and neutral finishes, as seen in facades, interior walls and slabs, contrasting the elements of the original building with those introduced during the refurbishment.

© Pol Viladoms Claverol
© Pol Viladoms Claverol
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSpain
Cite: "TX House / Salvà Ortín Arquitectes" [Casa TX / Salvà Ortín Arquitectes] 07 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/945043/tx-house-salva-ortin-arquitectes> ISSN 0719-8884

