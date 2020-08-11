From Machine Sentience to Designing New Environments: 6 Young Practices in Europe

Save this picture! DIOROMA(N)TIC, an immersive sensorial landscape. Image © Pareid

New Generations is a European platform that analyses the most innovative emerging practices at the European level, providing a new space for the exchange of knowledge and confrontation, theory, and production. Since 2013, New Generations has involved more than 300 practices in a diverse program of cultural activities, such as festivals, exhibitions, open calls, video-interviews, workshops, and experimental formats.

New Generations launches a fresh new media platform, offering a unique space where emerging architects can meet, exchange ideas, get inspired, and collaborate. Recent projects, job opportunities, insights, news, and profiles will be published every day. The section ‘profiles’ provides a space to those who would like to join the network of emerging practices, and present themselves to the wide community of studios involved in the cultural agenda developed by New Generations.

Archdaily and New Generations join forces! Every two weeks Archdaily publishes a selection of studio profiles chosen from the platform of New Generations.

Related Article Committed Approach and Juggling Responsibilities: 6 Young Practices with New Visions

CAN | London, United Kingdom

Don't wait for projects to come to you

Save this picture! Lomax Studio, an artist studio for a sculptor and a printmaker / CAN. Image © Andy Stagg

CAN (Critical Architecture Network) is an award-winning architecture studio based in London that designs buildings, environments and installations, working with set designers, artists, engineers and makers to create unexpected and characterful projects. They begin every project with a rigorous analysis of it's cultural and physical context and a scrutiny of the brief.

Lluís Alexandre Casanovas Blanco | Barcelona, Spain; New York, United States

Practice as research

Save this picture! Real Estate Boom House in Cardedeu, Barcelona / Lluís Alexandre Casanovas Blanco. Image © José Hevia

Lluís Alexandre Casanovas Blanco (Barcelona, 1985) is a New York and Barcelona based architect, curator, and scholar. He was the chief curator of the Oslo Architecture Triennale 2016 together with the After Belonging Agency. He currently tackles important topics through a strong research-based practice while also maintaining contact with regular commissions.

VINKLU | Bucharest, Romania

Spectrum of knowledge

vinklu is a collaborative project started by Ștefan Păvăluță. It embodies the creative process in different fields: architecture, interior/exhibition design and object design. From a small town in northern Romania, since 2017, Ștefan aims to export good architecture to the rest of Europe.

Pareid | London, United Kingdom

Towards fluidity

Save this picture! DIOROMA(N)TIC, an immersive sensorial landscape. Image © Pareid

Deborah Lopez and Hadin Charbel are architects and founders of Pareid; an interdisciplinary design and research studio currently located in London, United Kingdom. Their works adopt approaches from various fields and contexts, addressing topics related to climate, ecology, human perception, machine sentience, and their capacity for altering current modes of existence through iminent fictions.

Stefan Wülser Aarchitektur | Zürich, Switzerland

A fragile equilibrium

Save this picture! Transformation Maisonette Flat Basel / Stefan Wülser Aarchitektur. Image © Stefan Wülser Architektur

Stefan Wülser Architektur is a studio located in Zürich, Switzerland. Constantly reflecting contemporary design and production processes and questioning all kinds of a-priori images, the studio believes in involving themselves in changing contexts and scenarios in order to produce a very refined and pragmatic architecture that looks for the inherent value in things.

MH.AP | Barcelona, Spain

Defining boundaries

Save this picture! J.Prats, Jewelry & Workshop Reus / MH.AP. Image © Luis Diaz Diaz

Once a nomadic office, MH.AP Studio, currently based in Barcelona was founded by Marina Huguet and Andrés Peñuela, two graduates from ETSAV. Having worked in Sweden, France, Colombia, USA, Malaysia and Indonesia, they now develop a practice defined by the context, working on the relationships between detail, material, space and scale.

Would you like to get featured in the studio profile section? Visit New Generations and fill the ‘Join the platform’ form. Also, we invite you to submit your built projects on ArchDaily.