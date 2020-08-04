Room 3 Meters Away Extension / WOHA by Antonio Maciá

+ 35

Lead Architects: Antonio Maciá, Ana Mora Vitoria

Design Team: Antonio Maciá, Ana Mora Vitoria

Constructor: David y Francisco Martínez

Technical Architect: Francisco Navarro Rodríguez

Landscaping: WOHA by Antonio Maciá

Text description provided by the architects. The project is an extension of a single-family home.

The starting point of the project is the client's needs: A room three meters high, separated from their usual home.

There is a bedroom supported by two sculptural pieces, an organic and rigid one, made of concrete lined with slatted wood and an exposed concrete staircase.

In order to endow with use this ground floor is closed with a materiality that provides it with the maximum possible transparency. It include the living room and kitchen.

This construction is connected to the current house through a walkway.

The whole complex is decorated with vegetation, existing both inside the house and outside, with the landscaped roof and the xeriscape of the plot itself.