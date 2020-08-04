Run Run Run Intervention / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation

+ 25

Lead Architect: Andrés Jaque

Team: Roberto González García, Laura Mora, Luis González, Alberto Heras, Jesús Meseguer. Ludovica Battista, Nieves Calvo, Marina Fernández, Marta Jarabo, Danay Kamdar, Pablo Maldonado, Solé Mallol, Valentina Marín, Flavio Martella, Bansi Mehta, Martín Noguerol, Víctor Nouman García, Alessandro Peja, Larissa Reis, David Rodrigo, Isabel Sánchez, Belverence Tameau, Silvia Valero

Structures: Mecanismo. Ingeniería de Estructuras (Juan Rey, Jacinto Ruiz)

Construction Company: Alonso y Blanco

Building Supervisors: Dirtec. Arquitectos Técnicos

Security Coordinators: Dirtec. Arquitectos Técnicos

Promotor: Paleo Espelto S.L.

Constructor: Alonso y Blanco S.L.

Text description provided by the architects. Run Run Run is intended as an architectural intervention that facilitates the use of the city in alternative ways. It is an infrastructure that makes it possible to turn the street into a playground and training site, helping to emancipate oneself from the dependence of the domestic space and providing opportunities to favour encounters through activities that usually promote individualism.

The complex works as an urban techno-farm. A large house embedded inside a modern building. An assembly of a greenhouse and a cavern, which protects a suspended garden, where many of the ingredients that are cooked in Run Run Run are grown.

Organized around an open kitchen that offers an alternative to the separation between working areas and eating areas, the project promotes the idea of bringing the overlapping of equipment to the limit. Hybridizing showers, lockers, kitchen, garden and dining room in one single interior ecosystem.