Nama Lingerie Shop / AKSL architekti

Store • Slovenia Architects: AKSL architekti

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 350 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018

Photographs Photographs: Janez Marolt

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Sancal Adobe , Masquespacio Manufacturers:

Design Team: Špela Leskovic, Domen Puc

Clients: Nama d.d. Ljubljana

Text description provided by the architects. In the beginning of 2018 AKSL arhitekti got invited to refurbish the 3rd storey of Ljubljana’s famous department store NAMA, opened in 1939. Third storey of an old department store is completely devoted to a woman’s underwear. It was immediately clear that a new interior design concept can flirt with a femininity in general and with spatial relations to boudoirs / private lady dress rooms. Space is divided into two parts, separated with the main escalators and stairs. Right part is completely redesigned with a new furniture elements and special interior surfaces and colours, when the left part plays a bit more pragmatic role and uses a basic colour code rule and as well some standard equipment features from the brand suppliers itself.

The main character of the right part is defined with waved wall structure, giving an appearance of a soft curtain background, and especially designed free standing clothes stands who wants to expose the product in a new and appealing way. Opposite to the main escalators and stairs stands the main cashier counter and dominates the transition point between both parts. Separated with a soft velvet curtain in pale pink shade from the new established soft lounge area, leads to a new changing rooms corridor. Corridors are wrapped in a special wallpaper with a 3d pattern and golden accents. Doors to each of changing rooms are in soft shape and upholstered with a pink velvet, intensifying the feminine feeling and cosines while staying there. The new floor is covered with a linoleum in a bright powder shade. Existing ceiling gets the same shade to blend it together and step in the background.

Since we are in the open space interrupted only with a few columns, micro ambient are achieved with carpet islands, on which cloth stands or soft sofas are placed for either waiting or just simply for the relaxation. Above the carpet islands are special decorative lamps with fringes and golden details, reminding of a shape of the woman’s eyes. Each carpet is in the different shape, as it is its program; cashier, lingerie, pyjamas, bathing suits etc. Structural columns are enclosed with additional storage closets with a mirror finish, dematerializing the structural barriers in the space and extending it through the reflections. The intension was to design a room which woman would like to visit not just when buying something, but out of a full pleasure, the overall experience in the ambient, where you sometimes buy something unintentionally.