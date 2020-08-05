Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Colour Hostel Renovation / AML Design studio

Colour Hostel Renovation / AML Design studio

Colour Hostel Renovation / AML Design studio

© Weiqi Jin

  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Hostel, Renovation
Yanqing, China
  Architects: AML Design studio
  Area: 707
  Year: 2020
  Photographs: Weiqi Jin
  Design Team: Amulong, Xiaoyou Song, Chong Liu
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

Text description provided by the architects. In recent years, the flood of home stay facilities around Beijing and the intense market competition has led to the emergence of a large number of "Moganshan" -like home stay facilities, which can be used for reference and imitation, just like looking in the mirror. However, in Beijing, a cultural and artistic center, the blooming of a hundred flowers is its own uniqueness.

© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

In the practice of design, we will be the space inside the wall material combined with direct space shaping technique, can hope for building the internal space of the "water" into the soul, and a dialogue with existing building a strong relationship, this kind of conversation is not only between the building and space, we hope is between people.

© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
exploded analysis diagram
exploded analysis diagram
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

Making the public space look like "unfinished to be continued" makes people feel an unprecedented experience, resulting in a state of "streaking", which depicts the whole space in a rough way.

© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

In order to achieve this "experience", we tried to reduce the space to create a space like a blank canvas, bringing light and shadow into it.

© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
analysis diagram
analysis diagram
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

In this way, we created a kind of atmosphere and hoped that it could give people a kind of shocking power, even if it did not bring people a friendly feeling.

© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

Project location

Address: Yanqing, Beijing, China

About this office
AML Design studio
Office

Glass Steel Concrete

Hospitality Architecture Lodging Hostel Refurbishment Renovation China
Cite: "Colour Hostel Renovation / AML Design studio" 05 Aug 2020. ArchDaily.

© Weiqi Jin

夜阑·COLOUR / 阿穆隆设计工作室

