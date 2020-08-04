Northwoods House / Olson Kundig

+ 16

Design Team: Jim Olson, Olivier Landa, Michael Wright, Crystal Coleman, Debbie Kennedy

Contractor: MBM Construction Co.

Structural Engineer: Monte Clark Engineering

Mechanical Engineer: Riederer Engineering, LLC

Civil Engineer: STS Consultants

Landscape: Stephen Stimson Associates

Consultants: Brian Hood Lighting, Inc., Lighting Design; Joe Iano, Consultant; Maxine Ordesky, Closet and Storage Consultant; Seimatic, Kitchen Consultant

Text description provided by the architects. This home in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula frames and emphasizes its natural context, making nature its focus. The design reacts to the surrounding environment, dissolving inside/outside boundaries and creating composed views into the woods and towards the water.

Exterior materials will weather over time to match the surroundings, while colors in the interior are inspired by the landscape – for example, an interior wood stain matches the color of the bark of nearby trees. The house is organized on the site in two directions. An East-West axis creates a path from the front door to a lake view, while floor to ceiling windows along a North-South axis frame the surrounding garden and forest. A sculptural staircase anchors the intersection of the two main axes. Throughout the interior, ceiling heights and room volumes vary, becoming more spacious in the rooms that open toward views.

Roof extensions and light shelves create clear definition between vertical spaces. The orderly axis breaks down outside the house, as an asymmetrical cantilevered roof directs your gaze to the woods and lake views to the west.