Resee Studio / Fujian Yanlin Building Decoration

Interior Designer In Charge: Gongfeng Ye, Jianfeng Tang

Participating Designers: Chunliang Gong

Text description provided by the architects. Resee is a studio of a sculptor located in an office building in high-tech zone. It covers the functions as workspace, reception and meeting. The project features an oriental landscape interior in a modern architecture.

The design is inspired by the book titled Art of Garden-Building, which is an ancient Chinese monograph on gardening published in the late Ming Dynasty. It declared the highest criteria for classical Chinese gardens, which is "Although it was made by humans, it looks like formed by nature". It also mentioned the gardening techniques as borrowing from surrounding space and time. Finally, the design theme is finalized.

As an artist, the client has very high aesthetic requirements for space design. However, this project is one of the artist’s many studios, which is not large but with strict budget control. The client hadn’t had any specific requirements for the design brief, which is also a test for the design team. Combined the studio function with ancient oriental garden design, the design idea has got approval from the client.

There are two main challenges. One is that the floor height of the site is only 3100mm, plus the existing pipeline and equipment on the ceiling, the height is seriously limited. Another challenge is the limit of budget. How to create a three-dimensional sense of space at the existing height and how to select materials which have quality texture within the budget? This has become the biggest problem in the design and realization of this project.

In order to meet the budget, all the floor has been kept as it was before. First of all, the designer laid all the water and electricity from the ceiling, so that the wiring can get rid of the constraints of the floor. It can do no damage to the floor and creates a self-contained integrated indoor garden. By covering the upper half of the sight, the design makes visitors focus on the interior landscape.

The interior gardens mainly use the traditional method of borrowing scene in a modern way. When viewed from the Zen room, the landscape is completely different, which leads to the reflection on different perspectives of a problem. The blocking of the light takes advantage of the natural light to show the beauty of space in different times of a day.