Photographing Brutalist Architecture (and Its Evolution) in Barcelona

Rodolfo Lagos shared a series of photographs capturing the Brutalist architecture of Barcelona, illustrating how the movement has evolved in this iconic city.

The author explains: I am not an architect, but I've always been attracted to the profession. That's where I get my motivation; that and the curiosity for learning a little bit about everything around me. Brutalism is, in my opinion, be one of the most awe-inspiring styles of architecture--the harshest and rawest

It's these characteristics that inspire me when I photograph these buildings. I go everywhere by bicycle and the architecture of Barcelona never ceases to catch my eye--the convergence of so many styles that are able to harmonize in spite of their differences.

I cannot speak much on "Barcelonan Brutalism" because I'm not even sure if it can be pinpointed in all of its diversity. Not to mention that I lack professional knowledge and skills but what I do know is that riding a bicycle for a few hours around the city can make you see things in a different light. (Unfortunately, "Walden 7" by Ricardo Bofill was not included in this particular bike ride due to its distance; however, the experience of being there truly gives one the feeling of being in a work of art).

Autopistas Acesa Tower / Claudio Carmona (1963-1967)

Atalaya Federico Correa Building / Alfonso Milá & José Luis Sanz (1966-1970)

Ex Hotel Hilton-Barcelona Hospital (1970's)

Colon Building / Josep Ribas González, J. Anglada, D. Gelabert (1971)

Walden 7 / Ricardo Bofill (1972)

ValenciaApartment Building / Mario Catalán (1974)

Office Building / María Claret & Mario Catalán (1975)

L’illa Diagonal / Rafael Moneo & Manuel de Solà-Morales (1990)

Planeta Building / Darz Mol (2006)

See more on Rodrigo Lagos' official website.