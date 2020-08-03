Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Spain
  5. Oslo Cowork / BABELstudio

Oslo Cowork / BABELstudio

Save this project
Oslo Cowork / BABELstudio

© Biderbost Photo© Biderbost Photo© Biderbost Photo© Biderbost Photo+ 42

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Bilbao, Spain
  • Architects: BABELstudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  44
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Biderbost Photo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Enea, ICÓNICO, LuR Bilbao, ProyectaVeta
  • Lighting:Tao Iluminación
  • Handles, Taps, Switches:Icónico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Biderbost Photo
© Biderbost Photo

Text description provided by the architects. Oslo Cowork, a minimalist and compact office space designed by BABELstudio represents the new studio of architecture photographer Erlantz Biderbost and a co-working space located in Olabeaga, Bilbao. Situated alongside the Nervion River, the Olabeaga neighbourhood formerly was home to shipyards, industrial plants and warehouses, then left abandoned and forgotten. However, for a few years the area is slowly rediscovered and revitalized. The design brief was to integrate 3-5 working places, a meeting and retreat space, kitchenette, bathroom, and extended storage in a rather small, 39 sqm gross floor area space with double height.

Save this picture!
© Biderbost Photo
© Biderbost Photo

As for the reduced space in the floor plan, the decision of having two levels and taking advantage of the room height conditioned the design process from the earliest design stage on, separating the mezzanine level and its meeting and retreat area from the permanent working places on street level. Instead of pushing the mezzanine level towards the sides or the back wall, BABELstudio decided to organize the space around a central, free-standing volume accommodating all secondary uses plus providing access to the mezzanine platform.

Save this picture!
© Biderbost Photo
© Biderbost Photo
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Biderbost Photo
© Biderbost Photo

By setting apart the platform from the delimiting walls, the generous double-height is maintained, creating a particular, expressive spatial configuration. The entrance, extended bookshelf, and working area on the main floor are framing the central volume. Lines of tables on each side are composed of several, foldaway tables specially designed for the project in collaboration with ProyectaVeta, rendering high flexibility for various working situations and possible events such as exhibitions when completely folded down. The platform level accommodates the meeting area, serving as well as a retreat for more isolated working situations it allows a view through the new double-height facade to the opposite Zorrozaure island.

Save this picture!
© Biderbost Photo
© Biderbost Photo

The wooden grid structure of the facade is designed to allow an increased open view on the upper level while narrowing the grid to guarantee sufficient privacy on the street level. The interior finishes are reduced: handmade cement tiles in blood-red colour, ash wood for the central volume, tables, and full height bookshelf with brass details. Interiors of the central volume are held in dark green contrasting the red flooring and brass details. The base course is repeating the original and maintained concrete blocks of the ceiling. On the mezzanine level, a grey coloured fitted carpet is used to give it a more private and relaxed atmosphere. The project and consequently the material selection is intended to create a balance of a bright, light-flooded, minimalist studio suitable for concentrated working while offering a calm, warm atmosphere.

Save this picture!
© Biderbost Photo
© Biderbost Photo

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bilbao, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
BABELstudio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsSpain
Cite: "Oslo Cowork / BABELstudio" 03 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/944865/oslo-cowork-babelstudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream