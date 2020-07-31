MIRA Tower / Studio Gang

+ 8

Developer: Tishman Speyer

Associate Architects: Perry Arcitects, Barcelon Jang Architecture

Landscape Architects: INTERSTICE Architects

General Contractor: Lendlease

Structural Engineer : Magnusson Klemencic Assoc.

Civil Engineer: Urban Design Consulting Engineers

Sales And Marketing : Polaris Pacific

Public Relations: Pike & Company

Located at the corner of Spear and Folsom, MIRA offers creative design, distinctive layouts, and expansive views. MIRA features a twisting façade and luxury condominium homes that are fresh and forward-thinking, offering residents an opportunity to own a part of an architecturally iconic building in San Francisco. Developed by Tishman Speyer, MIRA is their latest in a series of high-quality condominium properties where SoMa meets the Embarcadero. This inspired community will include a 40-floor luxury tower of residences topped by a Panorama Collection of penthouse homes offering stunning views and expansive floor plans.

Just steps from the Embarcadero, MIRA delivers convenient access to San Francisco’s wealth of extracurricular activities including waterfront recreation, the city’s buzzing nightlife, and restaurants, luxury retailers, iconic landmarks, and local sports and entertainment venues.

The property offers valeted and secure underground parking and is situated within walking distance of myriad transportation alternatives including the Salesforce Transit Center, SF Ferry services, BART, MUNI, and Bikeshare, with a projected Walk Score® of 91, Bike Score® of 86, and Transit Score® of 100.

To realize the geometric complexity of the project’s dynamic, white curtain wall, a modular façade system consisting of families of units was created that repeats every 11 floors. The engineering process was adapted from the aerospace industry to achieve the exceptionally flat and clean look of the curtain wall’s Italian-made white panels.

The curtain wall is a part of a distinctive, spiraling design that transforms San Francisco’s skyline with large bay windows that twist up the building’s façade to offer residents sweeping views of San Francisco Bay, the Bay Bridge, and the City. “Reinterpreting the classic bay windows of San Francisco, our design amplifies the dynamic quality of the neighborhood,” says Jeanne Gang, founding principal of Studio Gang. “Spiraling all the way up this 400-foot tower, bay windows create unique spaces in every residence that offer fresh air, expansive views, and changing qualities of light throughout the day.”