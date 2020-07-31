Graham Foundation Announces 2020 Individual Grants

Save this picture! Courtesy of The Graham Foundation

The Graham Foundation for Advanced Studies in the Fine Arts has announced 2020 Grants to Individuals. A total of 52 new grants will support critical projects that tackle contemporary issues, broaden historical perspectives, and explore the future of architecture and the designed environment. They are awarded for research, exhibitions, publications, films, and digital initiatives, among other formats.

The 2020 grants support emerging and established architects, scholars, writers, artists, designers, curators, filmmakers, and other innovators working worldwide on urgent issues that further the contemporary understanding of the built environment. This cohort was selected from the annual open call for ideas that resulted in over 600 submissions last fall.

“Now more than ever, support for challenging ideas is essential to realize change,” noted Graham director Sarah Herda. “The Graham Foundation invests in people working to reimagine and push the boundaries of architecture. From addressing issues such as systemic racism and injustice; to the impacts of colonialism, geopolitics, and climate change; and raising awareness of under recognized figures and bodies of work, the 2020 grantees demonstrate new possibilities for the field.”

In conjunction with the 2020 grantee announcement, the Foundation is pleased to also share that the 2021 international open call for applications is now live on grahamfoundation.org. Individuals are invited to apply by submitting an Inquiry Form by September 15, 2020. The complete list of new 2020 grantees and descriptions of the awarded projects can be found online.

