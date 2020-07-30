Power Wing Parking / Openbox Architects + Openbox Group

+ 25

Architecture: Openbox Group, Openbox Architects

Principal Architect: Ratiwat Suwannatrai

Design Team: Apiwat Limpananakthong, Natthapol Yuanjit, Taksin Cherngroo

Structural Engineer: Pongsakorn Amornsak

Mep Engineer: Siam complete construction Company Limited

Consultant: Solarcon Company Limited

Constructor: APM group & service Company Limited

More Specs

Less Specs

Identity Design Concept- For years OPENBOX ARCHITECTS has a strong belief that alternative, sustainable energy concept is the key of future developments. Energy consumption in developments are one of the highest expenses in business system. Reduction of such expense could be a great benefit in then long run. There are many incentives to encourage the use of sustainable energy sources, such as many certificates and awards. The actual implementation is still far from enough, and is only perceived as CSR for corporate rather to a real solution to save the World.

The following could be one of the most important reasons. Provision of sustainable energy sources has been the ‘unseen’ part of the final outcome. It is perceived to be an infrastructure that lacks appealing images to create a powerful marketing storey. This is where OPENBOX ARCHITECTS could provide a potential solutions, Identity design for infrastructure projects. For years we have been experimenting with many projects including our homes, and OPENBOX Garden Office that we install solar panels that provided 70% of our daily electricity. Though this has started as our personal passion, we know that one day, this shall become the next BIG idea for future developments, and for mankind.

Since 2017, we have started cooperating our design influence into alternative, clean, sustainable energy business. Today, we have set up partnerships with related companies for this journey. The journey will lead to sustainable future, from Zero Energy Village to ZERO Energy City.

Project Description - After many success OPENBOX design interventions for large scale projects, B. Grimm Power send us a brief to help creating an awareness of the important of sustainable energy to public. The brief was to create an iconic piece of landmark at their Headquarters Office, that can send a strong message. OPENBOX design team studied the headquarters layout and proposed to create two multi-function objects at the office parking areas, at the most visible location from the main road. We will create a parking roof, completed with solar panels in a form of a stunning sculpture.

B.Grimm Power is the leading professional firm in solar energy, the company's headquarters emphasis is using the solar panel and solar farm. The design is integration between architecture and nature. In order to create a more dynamic form, each solar panel was arranged in various angles according to energy waves to be “The Power wing”. Also, it’s inspired from B.Grimm corporate's value, the solar panel demonstrates the unity of people in their corporation.

The piece of art itself will express engineering aesthetics by revealing a steel skeleton of a 50 meters piece of art with only 2 columns, and grand cantilever, combined with solar panels installations. This symbolized mankind’s achievements in structural and energy engineering. Under the surface of the structure, are dashes of terracotta orange that stand for B.Grimm Power color identity. From the main street passing the front of the headquarters office and through the entrance road, the sculptures create a strong presence with the awareness as intended. More than just a visual landmark , the sculptures symbolized a connection between engineering and art, that should be perceived as ONE.