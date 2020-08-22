Park School / Binst Architects

+ 18

Schools • Mortsel, Belgium Architects: Binst Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 6345 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Adobe Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Evi van Schooneveld

Client: DBFM Scholen van Morgen nv

School Board: Stad Mortsel

Partners: TV Thiers – Dujardin Landschapsarchitecten (Environmental construction), Stefaan Thiers, Denis Dujardin bvba

Project Architect: Evi van Schooneveld

Stability: VK Engineering nv

Techniques: Engie

Infrastructure: VK Engineering nv

Acoustic Advice: VK Engineering nv

Main Contractor: Vanderstraeten nv

Caissons Facade: Jonckheere Projects nv

Hoogendoorn Maritieme Betimmeringen En Interieurbouw Bv : Hoogendoorn Maritieme betimmeringen en Interieurbouw bv

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Newly built Campus Oude God with nursery and primary school with sports hall The new campus in the 'Oude God' park area in Mortsel accommodates the three existing urban primary schools and kindergartens from the immediate vicinity. The new school complex needs to be a sustainable, energy-efficient building offering cultural and social added value.

The city council decided to upgrade the design to a passive school, and the project joined the DBFM Schools of Tomorrow program in 2011.

The project was built in 2 phases, of which the primary school and sports hall were opened in October 2016 and the kindergarten in November 2017.

The new school accommodates around 650 pupils: 18 primary school classes and 12 kindergarten classes. The school building program includes 6,345 m², of which 5,287 m² for the schools and 1,058 m² for the sports hall.